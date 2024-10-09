Kerala's growing love for astronomy: From stargazing clubs to NASA aspirations

KOCHI: Carl Sagan often reminded fans that it wasn’t about us but what we were made of: the granular element that some people call ‘stardust’. It’s a sentiment that captured imaginations across the globe, including in Kerala, where a thriving astronomy community has emerged.

From stargazing clubs to public events, Malayalis are embracing their curiosity about the cosmos in increasing numbers, driven by a love for discovery and the thrill of uncovering the mysteries of the universe.

“I am a huge Saganist,” says V S Shyam, calling the legendary American astrophysicist “an inspiration” behind him setting up the Amateur Astronomers Organisation (Aastro Kerala) in Thiruvananthapuram in 2009, which had been declared as the international year of astronomy.

“The city has always had a strong connection with astronomy and space — as far back as 1836-37. The first observatory in the state, and probably one of the first in modern India, was set up here. It is now managed by the University of Kerala.”

Aastro Kerala provides a platform where space enthusiasts can come together to explore the night skies. The talk sessions and the camps it organises have been a huge hit with youngsters.

One of their participants, Athira Preetha Rani, was recently picked up by Nasa for its astronaut training programme.

“She was a regular. She took up space science and ran a start-up, Exo Geo Aerospace in Canada before Nasa came calling. Now, she is all set to be the third Indian-origin woman in space, after Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams,” Shyam adds.

“Interest is growing, especially after milestones like India’s Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan missions.”