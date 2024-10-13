It was I who made Rajkumar sing his first song: Ilaiyaraaja

MYSURU: Well-known music director and singer Ilaiyaraaja disclosed to his fans that he was the one who suggested to music director GK Venkatesh that Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar sing his first song for a movie.

Ilaiyaraaja, during his performance at Dasara musical night, recalled that Venkatesh preferred PB Sreenivas or SP Balasubrahmanyam to sing Yaare Koogadali from the film Sampathige Savaal in 1974. “I convinced Venkatesh that we needed a new voice. I suggested Rajkumar’s name. But Rajkumar was initially reluctant as he didn’t want to take away the bread and butter of Sreenivas. As I insisted, Rajkumar gave in and sang the first song in 1974 which was an instant hit. Rajkumaranna was a humble character and didn’t want to hurt Sreenivas, who was his playback singer in the past,” he said.

Ilaiyaraaja started off his concert with a devotional song on Kollur Mookambika and performed yesteryear hits from Geetha, Nammoora Mandara Hoove among others.

The music legend said he was a keyboard player during a full-fledged orchestra at the Town Hall in 1973 in Mysuru along with PB Sreenivas, Susheela, Janaki and others. “I am happy that the presiding deity Chamundeshwari has called me to perform at the foothills of Chamundi during the Navaratri festival,” he said.

He also narrated how he composed tunes for Kannada movies that turned out to be all-time hits. Ilaiyaraaja not only sang Kannada hits, but also spoke in Kannada during the concert.

Asked if he had disappointed his fans by not performing Tamil hits, he politely said it was a Dasara and Kannada function.

He also met fans who presented him with a portrait and honoured him at the hotel. He also visited a temple in the city before heading to the airport.