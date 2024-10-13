Jamboo savari lights up Mysuru

MYSURU: It was Dasara glory at its best on Saturday: Even the scorching mid-noon sun, followed by rain, failed to tamp down the Nada Habba festivities witnessed by lakhs of people. Heritage City Mysuru was swamped by crowds lining the procession route from the morning, before the majestic procession began. From infants to pregnant women, and youngsters to veterans, they waited patiently for the spectacle to unfold.
Abhimanyu led the jumboo savari procession, carrying the golden howdah with presiding deity Goddess Chamundeshwari, marking the grand finale of the Dasara festivities that were inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who offered puja to Nandi Dwaja at Balarama Gate in Makara Lagna.
After Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shiva Kumar and district minister HC Mahadevappa offered flowers to the presiding deity, Chamundeshwari was placed in the golden howdah weighing 750kilos on Abhimanyu at 5.02pm, a delay of 30 minutes. It was followed by 21 gunshots from the vintage artillery that marked the beginning of jamboo savari and march to Bannimantap.
The colourful illumination of the streets, cultural icons performing at Yuva Dasara, the Dasara cultural pomp and programmes at more than 15 venues brought in the crowds. People waited enthusiastically on balconies and on rooftops for a glimpse of the jumboo savari. The harsh sun gave way to thick dark clouds which opened up and a heavy downpour which lasted more than 30 minutes, but it failed to wash away the enthusiasm of the gathering.
The crowds dared the rain and offered obeisance to the deity, chanting “Jai Chamundi!” that echoed all along the 5km route on new Sayyaji Rao Road. The city had waited for almost a decade for a grand Dasara, with celebrations having been scaled down over the years due to the pandemic and severe drought that had afflicted Karnataka.
Folk troupes take the stage
The 120 folk troupes mesmerized the gathering with youths from Nashik, Dalit folk art, Zanjpatak dance, Zakari dance from Rajasathan, Tadiyachapla from Uttarkhand etc. Artistes performed the Devara Mallaka Kunitha in front of the CM, other than Goravara Kunitha, Puja Kunitha, Kamsale and Pattadakunitha.
Fifty tableaux from 31 districts comprising Tejaswi Vismaya from Chikkamagaluru, Onde Bharath, Shiva idol of Murdeshwara, Vijayanagar kingdom, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary and KRS reservoir, Nandi ropeway, Chitradurga fort, rural health, skill development and other tableaus reflected the development and welfare of the people.
With a huge turnout for the Vijayadashmi procession, more than 5,000 police personnel and a mobile commando team were deployed. The turnout of women was considerably high, with people from North Karnataka turning up in good number.
Meanwhile, Wadiyar family scion Yaduveer Krishnadutta Chamraja Wadiyar who was to join the CM to offer floral tributes to the deity, kept away from the Vijayadashmi procession.