Jamboo savari lights up Mysuru

MYSURU: It was Dasara glory at its best on Saturday: Even the scorching mid-noon sun, followed by rain, failed to tamp down the Nada Habba festivities witnessed by lakhs of people. Heritage City Mysuru was swamped by crowds lining the procession route from the morning, before the majestic procession began. From infants to pregnant women, and youngsters to veterans, they waited patiently for the spectacle to unfold.

Abhimanyu led the jumboo savari procession, carrying the golden howdah with presiding deity Goddess Chamundeshwari, marking the grand finale of the Dasara festivities that were inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who offered puja to Nandi Dwaja at Balarama Gate in Makara Lagna.

After Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shiva Kumar and district minister HC Mahadevappa offered flowers to the presiding deity, Chamundeshwari was placed in the golden howdah weighing 750kilos on Abhimanyu at 5.02pm, a delay of 30 minutes. It was followed by 21 gunshots from the vintage artillery that marked the beginning of jamboo savari and march to Bannimantap.

The colourful illumination of the streets, cultural icons performing at Yuva Dasara, the Dasara cultural pomp and programmes at more than 15 venues brought in the crowds. People waited enthusiastically on balconies and on rooftops for a glimpse of the jumboo savari. The harsh sun gave way to thick dark clouds which opened up and a heavy downpour which lasted more than 30 minutes, but it failed to wash away the enthusiasm of the gathering.

The crowds dared the rain and offered obeisance to the deity, chanting “Jai Chamundi!” that echoed all along the 5km route on new Sayyaji Rao Road. The city had waited for almost a decade for a grand Dasara, with celebrations having been scaled down over the years due to the pandemic and severe drought that had afflicted Karnataka.