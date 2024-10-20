A foolproof record of 100%

CHENNAI: Malathy, a postgraduate English teacher, is nicknamed ‘100%’ for her track record of full-pass in all her classes, throughout a 17-year tenure. When she started working as a postgraduate teacher in 1998, at the age of 25, she was unsure of ways to make a difference in teaching.

“I remember a chief education officer (CEO) asking me to take a pledge that no students will fail in my subject. I took that pledge and have managed to keep it going for 17 years. I prioritised students who were slow learners. It is a simple strategy that has always worked like a charm. There have been cases where students who scored poorly in other subjects, managed to score over 80% in English,” a proud Malathy said. During her stint as a PG teacher, she also lent her voice to the ‘Hello English CD’ that was used in the government schools of Namakkal to improve students’ conversational English skills.

When she walked into the Perunagar Government Higher Secondary School in Kancheepuram after being promoted as the headmistress in 2017, she found the school’s conditions appalling. It was like a single-minded mission for her. She began to collect funds from NGOs and other donors to develop the school, undertaking projects worth Rs 2.5 crore in the school including removing invasive seemai karuvelam trees in the 2.5 acres around the school, planting saplings as well as painting the school. Malathy also revamped the classrooms with green boards, smartboards, and quality furniture. She also de-silted the well from which water supply was provided to the school. At Perunagar Government School, she was celebrated for dramatically improving the quality of teaching and the school’s infrastructure within three years.

At present, she serves as the headmistress of the Pathippaga Chemmal K Ganapathy Government Higher Secondary School in Kodambakkam and continues her journey of transforming students’ lives. In both schools, Malathy spent money out of her pocket to subscribe to an application that sends important messages and announcements from school, via phone calls to all parents. “Many children studying at government schools hail from economically backward families. Their parents work long hours and might not have time to keep track of their ward’s academic performance. Therefore, we keep them in the loop with the app which uses regular phone calls to send messages, making it easier for parents,” she said.