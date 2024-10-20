DLSA Nizamabad establishes Bhavishya Jyothi Trust aiming to secure future of orphaned children

NIZAMABAD : In a step towards providing quality education and a brighter future for orphaned children, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has established the Bhavishya Jyothi Trust. It was formally inaugurated at the district court complex in Nizamabad on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, district judge and DLSA chairman Kunchala Sunitha said the Trust’s mission was to ensure the best possible education for the children of Balasadan and to provide them with necessary facilities. Currently, 30 children have been enrolled in four private schools, with the school management stepping forward to offer free education. The judge also highlighted that Nizamabad Commissioner of Police Kalmeshwar has vowed to sponsor the education of four students.

District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu praised the DLSA for its initiative to set up the Trust, acknowledging its potential to transform the lives of orphaned children by ensuring access to quality education. He saod the district administration would provide the necessary support to the Trust. The Collector noted that while the DLSA typically focuses on legal workshops and conferences, Nizamabad DLSA is demonstrating a broader social responsibility through this Trust.

In addition to the Trust, the DLSA has also been conducting awareness programmes for Village Development Committees on legal matters and has trained 1,100 girl students in karate for physical fitness and self-defence. With the establishment of the Bhavishya Jyothi Trust, DLSA has once again proven its commitment to social welfare, aiming to secure a bright future for orphaned children with the backing of the community, the collector added.

The CP expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to adopt four orphaned children and pledged to support them in every way possible.

The event was attended by TGSP Dichpally battalion commandant Rohini Priyadarshini, second additional district and sessions judge T Srinivas, private educational institution owners, judicial officials, staff and the children of Balasadan.