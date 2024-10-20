Food for thought: How not to waste

CHENNAI: "How can food not be wasted?” This simple yet profound question posed by a girl in class 4 at a Coimbatore government-aided school prompted three production engineering graduates to set up ‘No Food Waste’, an NGO reallocating surplus food to those needing it the most since 2014.

Soon after graduating from Coimbatore’s Government College of Technology, the trio of Padmanaban Gopalan, Dinesh Manickam, and Sudhakar Marimuthu, decided to set off an awareness campaign against wastage of food in schools and colleges after realising that the absurd practice of wasting food were getting repeated in several marriages and other functions. So nearly 10 years ago, they went to raise awareness against food wastage among elementary school students at the invitation of the principal of the government-aided school. While interacting with the students, the rather precocious girl in class 4 got up and asked them about how they can avoid food being wasted.

“In weddings, so many items are served, and the banana leaf is taller than her. So, she cannot finish all the food,” Gopalan fondly recollects their eventful interaction with the girl whose innocuous questions floored them and stirred them into establishing No Food Waste. “We realised that merely creating awareness was not enough. So, we decided to collect surplus food from marriage halls, restaurants, and functions and distribute it to the needy,” he said.

Today, the triumvirate, instrumental for the Tamil Nadu state government in bringing policy changes to reduce food waste, has opened 26 chapters of their NGO across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

“When we posted it on social media, the first call we got was about surplus food from a family who conducted a house-warming ceremony. We managed to buy packing materials, including banana leaves. We had no idea how to pack it and collect it. Taking two carry bags, we went to the place in a bus by spending Rs 12, collected food and distributed it to 52 people,” said Gopalan.