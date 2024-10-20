Markapur crochet designer receives Guinness certificate

ONGOLE: Kondepogu Swapnika Raagni (31), crochet designer from Markapur in Prakasam district, recently achieved a Guinness World Record certification for her contribution to the “Largest Display of Crochet Squares” event held in Vizag. Swapnika became the first woman from the district to receive this recognition.

The event, organised by Mahila Manovikas Crafts & Creations in Vizag, saw 450 crochet artists from across India, aged between six and 86, display 58,112 crochet squares, surpassing the target of 20,000. The team successfully received the certification on September 22, 2024, marking the organisation’s third Guinness World Record.

By profession, Swapnika works as a pharmacist at the Dupadu Primary Health Centre. She has gained recognition for her intricate crochet designs, which she shares on Instagram. “My grandmother, Christianamma, a retired teacher, taught me the art of crochet when I was around eight years old. She learned this craft from her British teachers, and her skill in crochet attracted me like a magnet. I began learning from her during summer and Christmas vacation, and it became a regular habit for me,” Swapnika shared.

Inspired by the growing interest from aspiring artists, Swapnika is considering starting online crochet classes. “In South India, crochet is less known compared to cloth weaving or embroidery, but it is highly popular in North India and abroad,” she explained, adding that patience and creativity are key to mastering the craft.

Apart from crochet, Swapnika is also a Kuchipudi dancer and has learnt karate and music during her upbringing. She comes from an educated family—her father, the late David Livingstone, was a teacher, poet, and artist, while her mother, Leena Cafera, is a retired teacher. Swapnika’s husband, Tatiparthi Sandeep, is an interior designer, and her elder brother, Prince Pratyush Yasasvi, transitioned from working in an MNC to running his own tea stall franchise, ‘Tea World.’

Swapnika spends her Sundays creating and uploading new crochet designs on Instagram, saying, “Crochet is a heartwarming art where creativity meets passion, allowing the artist to create something beautiful.”