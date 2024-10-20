‘Super 50’ empowers tribal students in Alluri Sitarama Raju district

VISAKHAPATNAM: In the remote tribal areas of Paderu in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, education is witnessing a promising transformation. The “Super 50” initiative by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) is nurturing budding talent, helping students unlock their potential and aim for academic excellence.

Launched in 2023, the programme selects 50 promising Class X students and provides specialised coaching to help them excel in their public exams. The initiative is now in its second year, transforming educational opportunities for tribal students and inspiring a new generation of learners.

The programme is the brainchild of Paderu ITDA Project Officer V Abishek, who sees it as more than just an academic support system. “The idea is to create role models among these students who can show their peers that education can open doors to a brighter future,” Abishek said. The programme focuses on improving academic outcomes for the selected students and serves as an inspiration for other students across Paderu’s 11 mandals.

The current batch of students includes 29 girls, who receive coaching at the Government Ashram School for Girls in Guttulaputtu. The boys are coached at Digumodaputtu. Their daily routine includes meditation, yoga, and morning study sessions. The PO often takes classes for the students in his free time, further emphasising his commitment to their education.