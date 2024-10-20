The first nectar: Vijayapura GH set to establish first breast milk bank in North Karnataka

VIJAYAPURA: India has one of the highest rates of premature births globally, with 12 per cent of all deliveries resulting in pre-term babies. Several babies, especially in poorer districts, suffer from malnutrition for want of mothers’ milk. To address the problem, the Vijayapura Government Hospital is set to establish the first breast milk bank in North Karnataka, which will serve over 2,000 newborns annually.

Spearheaded by Dr Santosh Karletti, General Secretary of Sushena Health Foundation, this initiative aims to address the nutritional needs of premature and ill infants, while playing a critical role in reducing neonatal mortality by providing breast milk for vulnerable babies, particularly those whose mothers are unable to feed them due to health or other reasons.

The hospital handles around 10,000 deliveries every year, with 2,000 newborns requiring neonatal intensive care, including around 1,000 premature babies. Dr Karletti informed that breast milk is the best nutritional option for such infants, significantly reducing the risk of infections and lowering mortality by over 20 per cent. Meanwhile, formula or cow’s milk poses health risks for premature babies, making breast milk essential.

First vaccine after birth

Explaining the benefits of breast milk, Dr Karletti says colostrum, produced in the first hour after birth, acts as the newborn’s first vaccine, protecting against diseases such as jaundice. Accordingly, in a bid to ensure the health of newborns, the milk bank will ensure that every baby has access to breast milk, either from their own mother or donor. Donor milk is especially vital for babies, whose mothers are unable to breastfeed them due to illness or other complications.

Meanwhile, Dr Mastiholi, District Surgeon at Vijayapura Government Hospital, notes that around 20 per cent of newborns need donor breast milk due to maternal deaths, abandonment, illness or insufficient milk production. Even convincing 150 mothers out of the 900, who deliver at the hospital, to donate milk, could meet the bank’s initial targets.

The milk bank, part of a larger hub-and-spoke model planned for North Karnataka, will serve as a centre for milk distribution to other districts, such as Bidar and Kalaburagi. Initially, the bank aims to collect 45-50 litres of milk per month, with a goal to reach 100 litres every month by the first year, eventually increasing it to 150 litres.