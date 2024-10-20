VMC teacher helps underprivileged students excel in science

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Mainam Hussain, a physics teacher at Puchalapalli Sunadaraiah Municipal High School in Vijayawada, has been revolutionising science education for over 24 years, focusing on underprivileged students. His innovative teaching methods, which emphasise experimentation and observation, have helped students excel in State and national science competitions, earning him widespread respect within the academic community.
Hussain has twice been recognised as the district’s best teacher and received the State’s best teacher award from former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2022. His dedication is evident in the numerous science projects under his guidance, which have garnered national recognition. From 2014 to 2016, students coached by him participated in the South Indian National Science Fair, winning awards for pioneering projects on nuclear energy, superconductivity, and nanotechnology. Hussain and his students have consistently received national book prizes for their achievements.
Beyond classroom teaching, Hussain authored a physics textbook for Class X, which he distributes for free to students in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) schools. Each year, he funds the printing of 500 copies to ensure that quality educational materials are accessible to all. This textbook has become an essential resource for students preparing for physics experiments and State-level science competitions.
As the district coordinator for the Children’s Science Congress, Hussain has mentored hundreds of students, guiding them to success in various competitions. Over the past decade, he has organised rallies and programmes for significant events like World Environment Day, Ozone Day, Hiroshima Day, Mathematics Day, and Science Day, involving thousands of students and teachers across the district. He has also organised events for Space Day, including programmes focused on India’s Chandrayaan-III mission. One of his notable contributions is through the Inspire Manak Award programme, where Hussain has helped nearly 2,000 students secure cash awards for their innovative science projects. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he swiftly adapted to the challenges of remote learning by launching a YouTube channel and broadcasting physics experiments and lessons on Saptagiri TV, ensuring that students continued their education despite the disruptions.
Hussain’s efforts have earned him over 100 awards from charitable organisations, along with 10 certificates of appreciation from the District administration. Speaking to TNIE, he said, “My goal has always been to ignite curiosity in young minds and make science accessible to every student, regardless of their background. Science is not just a subject; it’s a way of thinking and understanding the world around us.”
In his classroom, scientific milestones are celebrated like the birthdays of great scientists such as Newton, Faraday, and Einstein. A testament to his innovative spirit in education is his creation of a model for the C60 Buckyball, a unique carbon allotrope, which stands out among his many contributions.