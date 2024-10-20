VMC teacher helps underprivileged students excel in science

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Mainam Hussain, a physics teacher at Puchalapalli Sunadaraiah Municipal High School in Vijayawada, has been revolutionising science education for over 24 years, focusing on underprivileged students. His innovative teaching methods, which emphasise experimentation and observation, have helped students excel in State and national science competitions, earning him widespread respect within the academic community.

Hussain has twice been recognised as the district’s best teacher and received the State’s best teacher award from former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2022. His dedication is evident in the numerous science projects under his guidance, which have garnered national recognition. From 2014 to 2016, students coached by him participated in the South Indian National Science Fair, winning awards for pioneering projects on nuclear energy, superconductivity, and nanotechnology. Hussain and his students have consistently received national book prizes for their achievements.

Beyond classroom teaching, Hussain authored a physics textbook for Class X, which he distributes for free to students in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) schools. Each year, he funds the printing of 500 copies to ensure that quality educational materials are accessible to all. This textbook has become an essential resource for students preparing for physics experiments and State-level science competitions.