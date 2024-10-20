When wings flap, the world heals

MADURAI: In a city alive with constant activity, where the noise of daily life often drowns out nature’s softer sounds, Dr T Badri Narayanan finds peace in the flutter of wings and the songs of birds. At 63, the ophthalmologist, who is busy restoring sight to hundreds, eagerly awaits chirps around him.

His journey begins not in a hospital, but beneath an ancient peepal tree near the Madhana Gopalaswamy temple. As a child, young Badri’s mornings were filled with the harmonious calls of birds. “I would wake up to their whistles, trills, and croaks — it gave me a joy that’s hard to describe,” he recalls, eyes gleaming with nostalgia. It was here that his love for birds took root.

At 15, his father gifted him a pair of binoculars, a gesture that would change his life. “That gift changed everything,” Dr Narayanan says with a smile. “The birds weren’t just distant sounds anymore — they became personalities with their own quirks. I started noting everything I saw.” This simple act of birdwatching became a refuge from life’s pressures, a place of calm in an increasingly hectic world.

As he grew, life led him towards medicine. But even during the intense years of study at Madurai Medical College, his love for birds never wavered. “Birds became my escape,” he says. “After long shifts, I would grab my camera and head to waterbodies, capturing the fleeting moments of beauty.”

In 2006, Dr Narayanan embarked on one of his most fulfilling projects: a five-year study documenting bird species in the Alagar Kovil Range. With a close friend, he catalogued 108 species, including rare sightings like the Dark-fronted Babbler and Blue-throated Flycatcher. “Discovering a species no one had seen in that area — it felt like solving nature’s hidden puzzle,” he beams. These moments brought balance to his life, offering a contrast to the precision of his surgical work.