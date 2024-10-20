When wings flap, the world heals

MADURAI: In a city alive with constant activity, where the noise of daily life often drowns out nature’s softer sounds, Dr T Badri Narayanan finds peace in the flutter of wings and the songs of birds. At 63, the ophthalmologist, who is busy restoring sight to hundreds, eagerly awaits chirps around him.
His journey begins not in a hospital, but beneath an ancient peepal tree near the Madhana Gopalaswamy temple. As a child, young Badri’s mornings were filled with the harmonious calls of birds. “I would wake up to their whistles, trills, and croaks — it gave me a joy that’s hard to describe,” he recalls, eyes gleaming with nostalgia. It was here that his love for birds took root.
At 15, his father gifted him a pair of binoculars, a gesture that would change his life. “That gift changed everything,” Dr Narayanan says with a smile. “The birds weren’t just distant sounds anymore — they became personalities with their own quirks. I started noting everything I saw.” This simple act of birdwatching became a refuge from life’s pressures, a place of calm in an increasingly hectic world.
As he grew, life led him towards medicine. But even during the intense years of study at Madurai Medical College, his love for birds never wavered. “Birds became my escape,” he says. “After long shifts, I would grab my camera and head to waterbodies, capturing the fleeting moments of beauty.”
In 2006, Dr Narayanan embarked on one of his most fulfilling projects: a five-year study documenting bird species in the Alagar Kovil Range. With a close friend, he catalogued 108 species, including rare sightings like the Dark-fronted Babbler and Blue-throated Flycatcher. “Discovering a species no one had seen in that area — it felt like solving nature’s hidden puzzle,” he beams. These moments brought balance to his life, offering a contrast to the precision of his surgical work.
However, Dr Narayanan’s connection to birds is more than scientific—it’s deeply personal. “Birds remind me of life’s delicate balance,” he reflects. “They teach us patience, resilience, and the importance of living in harmony with nature.” For him, birdwatching isn’t just a hobby—it’s a form of healing, a reminder that life, much like a bird’s flight, is both fragile and awe-inspiring.
Over the years, he has become a strong advocate for bird conservation. His love for these creatures extends beyond mere observation; it’s about preserving them for future generations. “Birds are essential to our ecosystem. They control pests, disperse seeds, and keep nature in balance. Without them, the environment — and our lives — would be far poorer,” he says with conviction.
Dr Narayanan is not just a passive observer. He has worked tirelessly to get local areas like Samanatham and Vandiyur recognised as bird sanctuaries. “It’s not just for the birds; it’s for us,” he insists. “Each species we lose is a piece of ourselves, a part of the natural world that nurtures us.”
Even today, he trains young birdwatchers, passing on the knowledge he has gathered over decades. His message to the younger generation is clear: “Young people need to appreciate the value of these creatures. If they don’t, who will continue this work after we’re gone?” His voice carries a sense of urgency, not just for the birds but for the future stewards of the world.
In every flutter of wings and every bird song that greets the morning air, Dr T Badri Narayanan sees more than just birds — he sees a world worth protecting. His story is a testament to how one person’s passion can ripple outward, touching not only lives but the environment itself.
As the sun dipped and the birds’ songs faded into the evening calm, Dr Narayanan stood still, knowing that while their melodies might vanish with the light, the legacy of their flight — and his dedication — would forever echo in the skies.
