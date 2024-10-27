ARDO, a beacon of hope for muscular dystrophy patients

VIJAYAWADA: Founded by Sobharani Sunkara in 2019, the Amaravathi Rare Diseases Organisation (ARDO) has emerged as a beacon of hope for individuals suffering from muscular dystrophy (MD) in the State. ARDO works tirelessly to empower children and individuals battling this degenerative condition. Through a combination of education, advocacy, and medical support, the NGO is transforming lives and paving the way for a brighter future for the MD patients.
Speaking to TNIE, Sobharani Sunkara, a patient herself as well as the ARDO Founder and Executive Director, said, “We want to show children with muscular dystrophy that life is still full of possibilities and happiness.”
ARDO’s flagship initiative, Bright Beginnings, educates the children suffering with MD through virtual learning, thereby addressing the difficulties they face in attending school. Additionally, the organisation hosts annual gatherings, bringing families and children together for a day of joy, motivation, and mutual support. Over 400 patients have registered with the ARDO currently, and its community-driven approach provides both emotional and practical assistance.
Aiming to improve access to continuous care, ARDO is striving to establish a care home that will provide round-the-clock physiotherapy and medical support. “Through this initiative, we hope to give patients the care they need without disruptions,” Sobharani explained. The ARDO’s achievements extend beyond healthcare.
The NGO advocated for an enhancement of social security pensions for the MD patients which came true when the new government took charge a few months ago, increasing the pension to Rs 15,000 from Rs 3,000. The distribution of electric wheelchairs, each worth over Rs 50,000, has also enabled patients to regain mobility and independence.
Founder and CEO of Biophore India Pharmaceuticals, Dr Jagadeesh Babu Rangisetty who is one of the key supporters of the NGO, told TNIE, “Supporting ARDO’s mission is a way for us to ensure that patients suffering from rare conditions receive the dignity and care they deserve. It is inspiring to see the impact the organisation has made under Sobharani’s leadership,” he added. Looking ahead, ARDO intends to expand its initiatives by establishing dedicated MD wards in hospitals and launching a health card system to streamline medical care for patients. Women welfare programmes, such as the distribution of hygiene kits, are also in the pipeline.
ARDO’s work is powered by a dedicated team of 40 members. “It’s not just about me, it’s a collective effort. Every member of our team believes in this cause, and their commitment is what keeps ARDO moving forward,” Sobharani says. With ambitious plans for the future and community support, ARDO continues to inspire hope and resilience as Sobharani says, “We believe in a future where muscular dystrophy patients can live with dignity, confidence, and joy. Together, we are making that vision a reality.”