ARDO, a beacon of hope for muscular dystrophy patients

VIJAYAWADA: Founded by Sobharani Sunkara in 2019, the Amaravathi Rare Diseases Organisation (ARDO) has emerged as a beacon of hope for individuals suffering from muscular dystrophy (MD) in the State. ARDO works tirelessly to empower children and individuals battling this degenerative condition. Through a combination of education, advocacy, and medical support, the NGO is transforming lives and paving the way for a brighter future for the MD patients.

Speaking to TNIE, Sobharani Sunkara, a patient herself as well as the ARDO Founder and Executive Director, said, “We want to show children with muscular dystrophy that life is still full of possibilities and happiness.”

ARDO’s flagship initiative, Bright Beginnings, educates the children suffering with MD through virtual learning, thereby addressing the difficulties they face in attending school. Additionally, the organisation hosts annual gatherings, bringing families and children together for a day of joy, motivation, and mutual support. Over 400 patients have registered with the ARDO currently, and its community-driven approach provides both emotional and practical assistance.

Aiming to improve access to continuous care, ARDO is striving to establish a care home that will provide round-the-clock physiotherapy and medical support. “Through this initiative, we hope to give patients the care they need without disruptions,” Sobharani explained. The ARDO’s achievements extend beyond healthcare.