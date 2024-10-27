Guntur agroecologist shines at global stage

GUNTUR: In a proud moment, renowned agroecologist from Andhra Pradesh Dr K Sivannarayana Varaprasad was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement in Global Agriculture Award for advancing sustainable agriculture and promoting bio-agricultural technologies worldwide.

The recognition was presented at the 8th Asian PGPR Society International Conference held at World Vegetable Centre, Shanhua, Taiwan from September 25 to 27 with the theme ‘’ A Bio-Revolution Using Beneficial Microbes for Healthier Soils, Crops, and Planet.’’

Expressing happiness on receiving the honour, Varaprasad said, “agroecology is the need of the hour to achieve sustainable agriculture and food security across the globe.’’

Varaprasad, who came from humble beginnings, completed his MSc and PhD from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi. Native of Mandatta village in Krishna district, this 70-year-old agroecologist’s work was predominantly focused on promoting research related to Plant Growth Promoting Rhizobacteria (PGPR) and leading various worldwide agri projects.

He was an international consultant of AP-ISU Mega Seed Project Director of ICAR-IIOR and head of the NBPGR (National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources) Regional Station in Hyderabad and contributed to the promotion of agroecology, under-utilised crops, Indigenous seed systems, and developed knowledge on agroecology, access and benefit sharing, photo-sanitation, oil seeds, and Plant Genetic Resources (PGR).

He has been the adviser of Rythu Sadhikaraka Samstha and played a vital role in spreading roots of natural farming in not only Andhra Pradesh but also across the world and establishing the Indo-German Global Academy for Agroecological Research and Learning in the State.

He is also the technical lead in various projects being implemented by the Asia-Pacific Association of Agricultural Research Institutions and the Manager of the ongoing USDA project on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Capacity in Bangladesh.

Sivannarayana Varaprasad presented a total of 126 research and review papers including 46 in international journals and 80 in national journals.

He also successfully established and activated the PGR collection, conservation, exchange and utilisation facility in South India and facilitated exchange of one million samples with over 150 countries.