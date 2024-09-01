Andhra Pradesh: Vizianagaram sisters excel in taekwondo, fencing

VIZIANAGARAM: Siblings Mokara Sri Rupya (18) and Mokara Renuka Srikarini (16) from Vizianagaram have emerged as national players in taekwondo and fencing, showcasing their passion for combat sports at a young age.

Their achievements include numerous medals in State and national tournaments, with Sri Rupya winning nine medals in fencing, including two silver, and Renuka securing 25 medals in taekwondo, including 21 gold.

Daughters of the couple, Srinivasa Babu and Jhansi Laxmi, the duo have been training under coach Neelamsetti Ravi in Vizianagaram for the past 11 years and made combat sports a part of their daily routine. Renuka, who aspires to become a police officer, practises taekwondo every morning at 5 am with her father, Srinivasa Babu, an outsourcing employee in the forest department and a national-level taekwondo participant. Despite financial constraints, Srinivasa Babu is determined to see his daughters excel internationally in both sports.

Renuka recently won a gold medal at the Open National Cadet Taekwondo Kuriyogi Championship 2024 in Tamil Nadu and the 40th Junior AP Taekwondo (Poomsae) Championship 2023 in Tirupati. Sri Rupya, who aims to become a Group-1 officer, balances her academic pursuits with her fencing training and has already made a mark with her medal tally.

Speaking to TNIE, Srinivasa Babu expressed his commitment to his daughters’ growth in sports and self-defence. “Though, I am a national-level participant with a red belt in taekwondo. I did not have the opportunity to compete internationally due to my family’s financial situation. My desire is to make my daughters international players in taekwondo and fencing. In addition to that, I want them to be independent and self-reliant in society, capable of facing any circumstances. They are also interested in martial arts, so I have been training them regularly before sending them to classes conducted by their coach, Ravi. Nowadays, every girl and woman should be aware of self-defence techniques to protect themselves from miscreants. I hope that combat sports like taekwondo and fencing will help my daughters defend themselves, rather than waiting for help from others,” he said.