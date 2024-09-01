Back to school with a mission

CHENNAI: A nondescript school building, blackboards frosted with chalk powder, and scribbled desks can forever spring up nostalgic memories for every alumni. But not everyone takes a step further, to give back to their alma mater.

The concerted efforts of a Physics teacher have ensured the upkeep of the Marvar Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School at Acharapakkam in Chengalpattu district, right from restoring old wells and installing water pipelines on every floor to upgrading essential facilities. The school is filled with contributions that resonate the love of its former students to their alma mater, all made possible through an alumni network started by this teacher. But who is he?

M Thanigaivel, an alumnus from the batch of 1994-95, has been the impetus behind the transformation of his school, by securing funding from alumni. He was determined to give back when he returned to his former school as a teacher. Starting with his batch, he spearheaded an effort to bring former students together, creating a support network that government schools require, but this was easier said than done.

“I was posted at my old school in 2019, close to the 25th anniversary of our batch passing out. I immediately reached out to my classmates and formed a WhatsApp group. We planned to organise a grand event and make a significant contribution to the school. However, the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted our plans and the event could only be organised in 2022,” said Thanigaivel.

An undeterred Thanigaivel used the delay to his benefit to track down former students, often travelling to nearby villages to reconnect with alumni. This has resulted in a growing alumni network with about 60 WhatsApp groups being formed for different batches.

The school has seen several alumni reunions after this and most of them have received remarkable contributions. The alumni network has been able to fund the construction of a stage, new toilets, a shed for students to eat lunch and play indoor games, and a career guidance centre. They have also funded the renovation of the female staff room, auditoriums and the headmaster’s office and the upgradation of facilities in various laboratories and the establishment of CCTV cameras.