Back to school with a mission

CHENNAI: A nondescript school building, blackboards frosted with chalk powder, and scribbled desks can forever spring up nostalgic memories for every alumni. But not everyone takes a step further, to give back to their alma mater.
The concerted efforts of a Physics teacher have ensured the upkeep of the Marvar Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School at Acharapakkam in Chengalpattu district, right from restoring old wells and installing water pipelines on every floor to upgrading essential facilities. The school is filled with contributions that resonate the love of its former students to their alma mater, all made possible through an alumni network started by this teacher. But who is he?
M Thanigaivel, an alumnus from the batch of 1994-95, has been the impetus behind the transformation of his school, by securing funding from alumni. He was determined to give back when he returned to his former school as a teacher. Starting with his batch, he spearheaded an effort to bring former students together, creating a support network that government schools require, but this was easier said than done.
“I was posted at my old school in 2019, close to the 25th anniversary of our batch passing out. I immediately reached out to my classmates and formed a WhatsApp group. We planned to organise a grand event and make a significant contribution to the school. However, the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted our plans and the event could only be organised in 2022,” said Thanigaivel.
An undeterred Thanigaivel used the delay to his benefit to track down former students, often travelling to nearby villages to reconnect with alumni. This has resulted in a growing alumni network with about 60 WhatsApp groups being formed for different batches.
The school has seen several alumni reunions after this and most of them have received remarkable contributions. The alumni network has been able to fund the construction of a stage, new toilets, a shed for students to eat lunch and play indoor games, and a career guidance centre. They have also funded the renovation of the female staff room, auditoriums and the headmaster’s office and the upgradation of facilities in various laboratories and the establishment of CCTV cameras.
The contribution from former students often extends beyond providing financial support. “In addition to material donations, many former students also mentor current students. Since the state covers tuition fees for government school students under the 7.5% quota, the alumni fund pool covers other expenses, such as books and supplies,” said Thanigaivel, swelling with pride.
The spirit of giving back also means dedicating their time and talent to some alumni. A former student from the 1997-98 batch takes music classes twice a week, while another alumnus, a farmer, offers his land for students for their practical education, he added.
“I pursued my education in government schools and colleges and stayed in a government hostel for eight years for my college education. Having benefited from government-run facilities, I felt that it was important to give back and help others,” said R Srinivasan, an advocate at the Madras High Court and an alumnus of the school. Srinivasan, along with his batchmates, established a trust in the school’s name, where alumni can contribute at their convenience. The trust now has a fund of Rs 75,000. Alumni from various batches are also planning to come together to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the school this year, which was started in 1949.
Their contributions also extend beyond boys’ school, reaching out to the nearby girls’ higher secondary school, which was separated from their institution in the 1990s. For instance, Bharathi, the daughter of a cobbler passed the NEET exam and joined a medical college in 2020. Faced with severe financial difficulties, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, her family was aided by the same alumni community to pursue her ambition of becoming a doctor.
Recounting the various outcomes of forming the alumni community, Thanigaivel said, “As students, we always had classmates who travelled long distances to attend school. Here, we didn’t have access to drinking water inside the school and always wished for improved conditions. Therefore, now we’ve stepped up to ensure that the present students have all essential facilities.”
A far-sighted Thanigaivel understands the need to build a better tomorrow for these students. Thanks to his efforts, the alumni of this school help make it a space that they constantly work towards bettering, and their alma mater is not just a distant memory.
(Edited by Rohith Sony)