Batman of Bengaluru: Social Worker Dushyant Dubbey and St Broseph Foundation transforming lives in the City

BENGALURU: Starting off in a sprawling city like Bengaluru, with its intricate network of lanes and bylanes, can be challenging. Beyond its bustling markets, serene neighbourhoods and happening nightlife, life for a newbie in the city can be lonesome, terrifying and confusing. But why worry when ‘Batman of Bengaluru’ is just a call away. Social worker Dushyant Dubbey, popularly known as St Broseph/Batman of Bengaluru on Reddit and Instagram, has been actively doing social work for the past 12 years in fields like women’s empowerment, civic awareness, animal welfare, mental health, urban beautification and cybercrime.
In an era before social media, 17 years ago, Dubbey had joined an online forum, where he was an active member. One night, he came across a horrific incident when a young boy, Abraham Biggs from Miami, USA, streamed live his suicide. While Dubbey, sitting across the globe, tried his best to contact the Miami local police, he was shocked to find netizens cheering the suicide. Determined to help, he dug around his posts to find his real name and location. He passed all the information to the forum members in the US and mailed the Miami Police. He also dialled the sheriff of Broward County but despite the efforts, it was too late and Biggs’ sister posted that he had died.
It was here that Dubbey knew of his calling to help people in need. “After the incident, I received calls from around the world, appreciating me for my efforts but I don’t get why people think it is a huge move, worth appreciation. I did what any other human should have done,” says Dubbey.
St Broseph Foundation Much before this Batman of Bengaluru swung into action, Dubbey worked as a digital marketer for over two decades. Driven by the urge to help and be there for people who felt helpless, Dubbey on Bangalore Sub Reddit asked people to reach out when they needed any sort of help four years ago. Quitting his job at Mahindra on July 31, 2023, he dedicated himself to full time social work. Thereafter, the St Broseph Foundation also took form. Headquartered in Indiranagar, it has over 8,000 volunteers, 15 chapters and 500+ coordinators in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai. What started as a simple account that reached out to people, expanded largely with volunteers from the city joining the Foundation.
Dubbey says, “I was not sure about including people into what I did because the work I do is dangerous. I did not want to risk anyone’s life.” However, over time, groups of like-minded people joined the Foundation. “Our goal is to help anyone in need. I have also aimed to be that one friend who is always there for you. In my friends’ circle, I was called ‘Broseph’ but I believe there’s a little bit of ‘Broseph’ in everyone,” he adds.
From phone snatching cases to abuse to other crimes, he has not only helped people but also accompanied them to police stations and helped them file FIRs. Speaking to TNSE, a victim whose neighbour constantly troubled her said, “I posted my grievance on Reddit and Dubbey immediately contacted me. He even gave me his WhatsApp number and his team helped me file a police complaint. I know nothing about legal procedures but the team educated me about the steps I had to take. I am glad Dubbey reached out to me that day,” she said.
St Broseph Foundation also runs several safe spaces known as the St Broseph Safehouses, which are fully furnished apartments offering free accommodation and security to victims of crime who are physically at risk. It has accommodated countless victims of sex trafficking, stalking, physical abuse and threats till their problems have been resolved. The organisation also has an RTI and Legal cell for free legal support, a careers team to support individuals in need of jobs, and also a women’s wing known as Abbakka Brigade for women’s issues and empowerment initiatives.
Besides, Dubbey finances most of the operations from his own savings at present, with occasional contributions from the community. His phone number is saved by over 50,000 people from Bengaluru, and he receives over 100 calls and messages every day, requesting help with various issues.
NOTICING THE ‘UNNOTICED’
Apart from helping people in the city, the St Broseph Army also honours the downtrodden, unnoticed employees of the society. From pourakarmikas to delivery boys and BMTC drivers and conductors, the team organises thankathons to honour ground workers of the city who make the lives of the public better. Manu, a volunteer, says, “I am glad I am part of the team. After every thankathon, I feel happy that we get to do something for the people who do a lot for us in the city.”