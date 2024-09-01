Batman of Bengaluru: Social Worker Dushyant Dubbey and St Broseph Foundation transforming lives in the City

BENGALURU: Starting off in a sprawling city like Bengaluru, with its intricate network of lanes and bylanes, can be challenging. Beyond its bustling markets, serene neighbourhoods and happening nightlife, life for a newbie in the city can be lonesome, terrifying and confusing. But why worry when ‘Batman of Bengaluru’ is just a call away. Social worker Dushyant Dubbey, popularly known as St Broseph/Batman of Bengaluru on Reddit and Instagram, has been actively doing social work for the past 12 years in fields like women’s empowerment, civic awareness, animal welfare, mental health, urban beautification and cybercrime.

In an era before social media, 17 years ago, Dubbey had joined an online forum, where he was an active member. One night, he came across a horrific incident when a young boy, Abraham Biggs from Miami, USA, streamed live his suicide. While Dubbey, sitting across the globe, tried his best to contact the Miami local police, he was shocked to find netizens cheering the suicide. Determined to help, he dug around his posts to find his real name and location. He passed all the information to the forum members in the US and mailed the Miami Police. He also dialled the sheriff of Broward County but despite the efforts, it was too late and Biggs’ sister posted that he had died.

It was here that Dubbey knew of his calling to help people in need. “After the incident, I received calls from around the world, appreciating me for my efforts but I don’t get why people think it is a huge move, worth appreciation. I did what any other human should have done,” says Dubbey.

St Broseph Foundation Much before this Batman of Bengaluru swung into action, Dubbey worked as a digital marketer for over two decades. Driven by the urge to help and be there for people who felt helpless, Dubbey on Bangalore Sub Reddit asked people to reach out when they needed any sort of help four years ago. Quitting his job at Mahindra on July 31, 2023, he dedicated himself to full time social work. Thereafter, the St Broseph Foundation also took form. Headquartered in Indiranagar, it has over 8,000 volunteers, 15 chapters and 500+ coordinators in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai. What started as a simple account that reached out to people, expanded largely with volunteers from the city joining the Foundation.