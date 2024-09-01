Keeping Telugu culture alive in South Africa

KARIMNAGAR: With people from the Telugu states making their mark in different parts of the globe, it is a concern for many parents from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, living in foreign countries, that their wards would lose their connection to their mother tongue and culture. At such a time, the Telugu Association of South Africa has chosen a book written by a Telugu Pandit from the Peddapalli district as part of the curriculum for Indian students.
The Telugu Association of South Africa chose Telugu Badi Balavachakam, penned by Kukatla Thirupathi of Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) Moolasala, for its simplicity in teaching Telugu. It has been in use for over a year. Thirupathi, an esteemed Telugu linguist and author, has penned nine books dedicated to the development of the Telugu language. His journey in writing began with Melu Kolupu in 2005 and has since expanded to include works on Telugu culture, agriculture and rural traditions.
Thirupathi’s connection with the Telugu Association of South Africa was facilitated by Dr Sagarla Sattaiah, a fellow linguist from Nalgonda district. When the association invited applications online, Thirupathi’s Telugu Badi was selected, a moment he proudly describes as a significant achievement for Karimnagar.
“In view of the gradual loss of importance of Telugu culture and language, I have taken it upon myself to promote the Telugu language, culture and traditions wherever Telugu people are living,” Thirupathi tells TNIE.
“My books cover Telugu grammar, idioms and other supportive ideas. Additionally, I am promoting Telugu through my YouTube channel, which Telugu speakers can find under the name ‘Kukatla Thirupathi’,” he adds.
Thirupathi, who completed his MA in Telugu from Kakatiya University and received training from the government teachers’ training college in Warangal, attributes his deep affection for Telugu to his early education. Influenced by his teacher Dakshna Murthy and his experiences with Telugu grammar and drama, Thirupathi continues to perform in dramatic roles such as Sugriva Vijayam and Chitra Gupta.
Advocating for the inclusion of Telugu in all stages of education and official documentation, Thirupathi urges the government to prioritise Telugu language education and implementation. He highlights the need for district and mandal-level committees for the Telugu Adhikara Bhasha Sangam, competitive exams with Telugu options and a full-time director for the Telugu Academy. While he supports multilingualism, he emphasises the importance of considering Telugu medium students in job recruitment.