Keeping Telugu culture alive in South Africa

KARIMNAGAR: With people from the Telugu states making their mark in different parts of the globe, it is a concern for many parents from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, living in foreign countries, that their wards would lose their connection to their mother tongue and culture. At such a time, the Telugu Association of South Africa has chosen a book written by a Telugu Pandit from the Peddapalli district as part of the curriculum for Indian students.

The Telugu Association of South Africa chose Telugu Badi Balavachakam, penned by Kukatla Thirupathi of Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) Moolasala, for its simplicity in teaching Telugu. It has been in use for over a year. Thirupathi, an esteemed Telugu linguist and author, has penned nine books dedicated to the development of the Telugu language. His journey in writing began with Melu Kolupu in 2005 and has since expanded to include works on Telugu culture, agriculture and rural traditions.

Thirupathi’s connection with the Telugu Association of South Africa was facilitated by Dr Sagarla Sattaiah, a fellow linguist from Nalgonda district. When the association invited applications online, Thirupathi’s Telugu Badi was selected, a moment he proudly describes as a significant achievement for Karimnagar.