Poor tribal youth powerlifts his way to glory

KHAMMAM: While we know that excellence can come from anywhere, those toiling in the fields under the harsh rays of the beating sun often have to put their dreams and aspirations on hold in a bid to support their family and help them escape poverty. However, a select few, with oodles of talent and even more determination, manage to break the shackles of their underprivileged backgrounds and make it big in the global stage.

This is what a 21-year-old daily wage labourer, Modem Vamshi, from an interior village of Ippagudem in Bhadrachalam Agency area managed to achieve in the last few days by securing the gold medal in the world powerlifting championships in the 66 kg category in Malta, Europe.

He has now set his eyes on gold medals in the Commonwealth and Asian games. The 21-year-old is currently preparing for the Commonwealth Games scheduled in October this year in South Africa.

Vamshi had never thought he would one day become the star in power lifting and become a role model for youths in the country. Speaking to TNIE from Malta, he says: “I never thought I would be able to board a flight and visit Malta. I am so poor that I cannot even afford to travel in an RTC ordinary passenger bus.”

His parents, Mohan Rao and Laxmi, are daily wage labourers. They made Vamshi drop out of school after he completed Class 7 and like them, made him work as a daily wage labourer to support the family. Obeying his parents, he reached Ibrahimpet village in Burgampahad mandal and took up work in an eucalyptus plantation belonging to one Shaik Farooq. Incidentally, Farooq happened to have been practising powerlifting. Noticing the spark in Vamshi, Farooq immediately realised that Vamshi was made of the stuff to become a powerlifter. Then on, he began taking Vamshi to a gym in Bhadrachalam along with him.