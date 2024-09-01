Rotary Club Bengaluru organises flea market to support women entrepreneurs

BENGALURU: To support small-scale women entrepreneurs, Rotary Club Bengaluru hosted a two-day flea market, bringing together around 62 women to showcase their art, creativity, and culinary talent. The second edition of the market was organized as part of the club’s 90th anniversary celebrations.

National Director, International Beauty Pageants, Mrs Globe, Veena Jain inaugurated the flea market and encouraged women to channel their inner creativity and explore their talent. Veena Jain also highlighted the importance of such platforms in giving women entrepreneurs the space to connect with customers and discover new opportunities.

President of Rotary Club Bengaluru Gowri S Oza mentioned that as part of the 90th anniversary, the club will install 90 solar panels across primary healthcare centres in areas where power cuts are common, to ensure uninterrupted treatment and support at all times. She also said that the club will continue to bring similar initiatives to support and encourage entrepreneurs from rural areas.

Flea Market Vocational Services co-chair Minnku Buttar stated that the initiative aims at assisting new entrepreneurs. Products displayed at these events are reviewed by artists and sales experts, who will provide advice on how to enhance their sales, she added.