Gopi Chevayur’s skillfull hands give new life to centuries-old murals at Kumaranallur temple in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: Visitors flocking from all corners of the state to the renowned Kumaranallur Devi temple in Kottayam are often mesmerised by the sight of a talented artist meticulously kneading some materials in a coconut shell.

Occasionally, one may also witness the artist delicately brushing through the stunning murals that adorn the walls of the shrine. Renowned artist Gopi Chevayur is devoted to reviving the centuries-old murals with his unwavering dedication to the art form.

The murals that grace the walls of Kumaranalloor Devi temple are not only rare and precious but also serve as a testament to India’s rich cultural heritage. These intricate paintings, which depict Hindu deities, goddesses, and scenes from the epic tales of Ramayana and Mahabharata, embellish the outer walls of the sanctum sanctorum (sreekovil).

Overtime, these murals, created using natural colours and medicinal plants on a non-chemical surface, have started to fade due to ageing. Recognising the significance of preserving these invaluable works of art, Gopi has taken on the noble task of restoring and safeguarding the murals at the temple. According to Arun Vasudev, assistant manager of Kumaranallur Ooranma Devaswom, these priceless murals are believed to have been created more than three centuries ago.

“The temple itself has a history of over 1,000 years, and the murals adorning the sanctum sanctorum are believed to have been created around 300 to 350 years ago. The murals are painted on a natural surface made with a mix of lime, sand, and Cissus Repens. On the right side of the Sreekovil, the row of paintings begins with the image of Karthyayani Devi, the main deity of this temple,” he explained.

The restoration of these murals began around 27 years ago when the artworks were damaged due to lack of proper maintenance. This marks the second time that Gopi has undertaken the mission to restore and preserve these impressive murals.