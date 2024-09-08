Compassion, armour of this shining knight

CHENNAI: Siraj, a 40-year-old taxi-driver from Kancheepuram, suffered severe spinal injuries when he fell from the first floor of his house two years ago. The near-fatal accident left him paraplegic from waist down. Confined to his bed for months with no help forthcoming from friends, relatives, or neighbours, Siraj, in great distress, attempted to kill self on more than one occasion. With his desperation growing as he had only his wife’s meagre salary of Rs 8,000 per month to rely on for support, Siraj thought it better to end his life than stay bedridden and pose a burden to his family. Both his attempts to end his life were thwarted by his son.

Recollecting the fateful day, Siraj said, “On April 22, 2022, I was on my way to drop passengers at the Tirupati temple. As I was climbing the steps of home, while they waited in the car outside, I slipped and fell. My life changed completely after that.” But his life took another turn when he came across Purasai Uthavum Kaigal Trust (Helping Hands) on social media. With a glimmer of hope, he dialled the number. N Venkateshan, founder of the trust, spoke to him. A few days later, there was a knock at his door. To his utter disbelief, Venkatesan was at his door to provide him a walker, a wheelchair, and a bed. Venkatesan still ensures that groceries are delivered at Siraj’s doorstep. “He didn’t just give me things; he gave me hope,” Siraj reflected with gratitude.

Venkateshan (53), embodies the virtues of the Good Samaritan of the timeless parable. He supports the disabled, aids leprosy patients, and champions the cause of women. He cleans the wounds of leprosy patients by paying special attention to their legs which often bear the brunt of the disease. “God did not allow me to take care of my mother as she passed away when I was only 14,” Venkatesan told TNIE, explaining why he has dedicated his life to helping others. Whenever he gets time, Venkatesan makes it a point to visit old-age homes by carrying some gifts to the inmates.