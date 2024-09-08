Compassion, armour of this shining knight

CHENNAI: Siraj, a 40-year-old taxi-driver from Kancheepuram, suffered severe spinal injuries when he fell from the first floor of his house two years ago. The near-fatal accident left him paraplegic from waist down. Confined to his bed for months with no help forthcoming from friends, relatives, or neighbours, Siraj, in great distress, attempted to kill self on more than one occasion. With his desperation growing as he had only his wife’s meagre salary of Rs 8,000 per month to rely on for support, Siraj thought it better to end his life than stay bedridden and pose a burden to his family. Both his attempts to end his life were thwarted by his son.
Recollecting the fateful day, Siraj said, “On April 22, 2022, I was on my way to drop passengers at the Tirupati temple. As I was climbing the steps of home, while they waited in the car outside, I slipped and fell. My life changed completely after that.” But his life took another turn when he came across Purasai Uthavum Kaigal Trust (Helping Hands) on social media. With a glimmer of hope, he dialled the number. N Venkateshan, founder of the trust, spoke to him. A few days later, there was a knock at his door. To his utter disbelief, Venkatesan was at his door to provide him a walker, a wheelchair, and a bed. Venkatesan still ensures that groceries are delivered at Siraj’s doorstep. “He didn’t just give me things; he gave me hope,” Siraj reflected with gratitude.
Venkateshan (53), embodies the virtues of the Good Samaritan of the timeless parable. He supports the disabled, aids leprosy patients, and champions the cause of women. He cleans the wounds of leprosy patients by paying special attention to their legs which often bear the brunt of the disease. “God did not allow me to take care of my mother as she passed away when I was only 14,” Venkatesan told TNIE, explaining why he has dedicated his life to helping others. Whenever he gets time, Venkatesan makes it a point to visit old-age homes by carrying some gifts to the inmates.
Reminiscing about his journey from his humble beginnings as an oil trader in Purasaiwalkkam, Venkatesan said, “Early one morning, the father of a boy struggling to pay his son’s school fees approached me. Without hesitation, I stepped in to cover the boy’s education till the completion of his higher secondary school. The joy this act brought me was so profound that I decided to leave my business and dedicate my life to serving others.”
During Covid-19, Venkatesan saw numerous people without food. After delivering groceries to nearly 1.5 lakh people in and around Chennai, his trust empowered women by helping them set up small businesses in the aftermath of the lockdown. Firmly resolute in his idea that no student should ever quit their studies due to lack of money, Venkatesan, who dropped out of school in Class 9, has paved the way for nearly 400 students to pursue their education over the years.
P Bakyalakshmi, a 24-year-old from Kancheepuram who suffers from polio, shared her experience with the trust, “I completed MA in English Literature with Venkatesan’s financial support. My dad is a daily wager, so I was compelled to drop out in my first year of college. I didn’t do much for a couple of years after that. Then my neighbor helped me in reaching out to the trust to seek help for completing my education.”
Venkatesan says he acts as a bridge between the beneficiaries and those who fund them, ensuring that the former stays in direct contact with their sponsors. “I want everyone to receive education, and I believe women have a crucial role to play in society,” he said.
