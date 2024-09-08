Man with thousand families

MADHYA PRADESH: In the heart of Indore, a young man who once yearned for the warmth of a complete family now finds himself at the centre of an extraordinary family of 78 grandparents. This is the story of Yash Parashar, a 31-year-old businessman whose life’s journey from hardship to philanthropy has touched countless lives across Madhya Pradesh.

Yash, a successful stockbroker and entrepreneur, runs a firm that provides electricity solutions for new residential colonies in Indore. But beyond his business success, it is his work with the Raktmitra India Foundation and the Nirashrit Seva Ashram that has truly defined his life.

Over the past 15 years, Yash, alongside an army of 8,000 voluntary blood donors, has saved countless lives through timely blood donations to patients in urgent need. The Raktmitra India Foundation, founded by Yash in 2011, began as a small social media initiative and has grown into a lifesaving network across Madhya Pradesh.

“We started the Raktmitra blood donation platform via social media in 2011,” Yash recalls. “It gradually became a big group of voluntary blood donors spread all across MP. We currently have an army of around 8,000 blood donors, who’ve saved countless lives in the last 15 years.”

But Yash’s passion for helping others extends beyond blood donation. His childhood, marked by the rocky marriage of his parents and the subsequent separation, left him longing for the comfort of a complete family, especially the love of grandparents.

Raised by his single mother, Prerna Parashar, who shouldered the dual responsibility of both parents, Yash often wondered why he didn’t have a big family. His mother’s words, “You’ll make the family big one day,” stayed with him.

In 2014, Yash’s longing for a larger family was unexpectedly fulfilled when he encountered an 85-year-old destitute woman, Noor Bai, starving on the roadside in Indore. Moved by her plight, Yash brought her home and convinced his mother to take care of her. This act of kindness marked the beginning of an extended family Yash never imagined.

As Yash sought help for Noor Bai on social media, he discovered numerous other elderly individuals in desperate need of care. This realization inspired him and his friends to establish the Nirashrit Seva Ashram, a home for destitute elderly people.