Silent revolution in the offing

RAJASTHAN: Though its needs are vast and rapidly growing, mental health care remains scarce in India, particularly in rural areas. Yet, in Rajasthan’s Churu district, where the sands stretch endlessly, a quiet revolution is in motion. Leading this change is Dr DS Poonia, a psychiatrist on a mission to address mental health issues in rural India, a concern often overlooked.

His journey, marked by dedication and innovation, is transforming the approach to mental health in neglected areas.

Dr Poonia’s commitment to mental health is deeply personal. His choice to pursue psychiatry during postgraduate studies at AIIMS was shaped by his father’s struggle with mental illness, which was dismissed by the superstitious village as the doing of evil spirits. “My father was suffering from a mental illness, but in our village, it was seen as something supernatural,” Dr Poonia recalls. “It wasn’t until my medical education that I realized this was a treatable condition. Providing him with proper care was a turning point for me.”

In 2023, Dr Poonia’s tireless efforts gained global recognition when his ‘Chaupal Model’ was honoured as the Best Cost-Effective Community Mental Health Intervention at the G20 Summit in India. This accolade was not just a personal achievement but a testament to a decade of relentless work aimed at bringing mental health care to the doorstep of those in need, even in most remote villages.

The Chaupal Model, which focuses on community-based mental health interventions, represents a significant milestone in Dr Poonia’s mission. It involves setting up local forums or “Chaupals” where community members can discuss mental health, receive screenings, and access treatment.

This approach has been pivotal in reducing stigma and improving accessibility in rural Rajasthan. Over the past decade, his organization, the Mind Root Foundation, has screened around 34,000 individuals and provided relief to about 8,000 patients through treatment programmes.

Last year, the Mind Root Foundation received a letter of gratitude from the C-20, one of the official engagement groups of the G20. This recognition from C-20, a key player in global health and wellbeing, underscores the importance of community-based interventions in addressing mental health issues in rural areas.