Silent revolution in the offing

RAJASTHAN: Though its needs are vast and rapidly growing, mental health care remains scarce in India, particularly in rural areas. Yet, in Rajasthan’s Churu district, where the sands stretch endlessly, a quiet revolution is in motion. Leading this change is Dr DS Poonia, a psychiatrist on a mission to address mental health issues in rural India, a concern often overlooked.
His journey, marked by dedication and innovation, is transforming the approach to mental health in neglected areas.
Dr Poonia’s commitment to mental health is deeply personal. His choice to pursue psychiatry during postgraduate studies at AIIMS was shaped by his father’s struggle with mental illness, which was dismissed by the superstitious village as the doing of evil spirits. “My father was suffering from a mental illness, but in our village, it was seen as something supernatural,” Dr Poonia recalls. “It wasn’t until my medical education that I realized this was a treatable condition. Providing him with proper care was a turning point for me.”
In 2023, Dr Poonia’s tireless efforts gained global recognition when his ‘Chaupal Model’ was honoured as the Best Cost-Effective Community Mental Health Intervention at the G20 Summit in India. This accolade was not just a personal achievement but a testament to a decade of relentless work aimed at bringing mental health care to the doorstep of those in need, even in most remote villages.
The Chaupal Model, which focuses on community-based mental health interventions, represents a significant milestone in Dr Poonia’s mission. It involves setting up local forums or “Chaupals” where community members can discuss mental health, receive screenings, and access treatment.
This approach has been pivotal in reducing stigma and improving accessibility in rural Rajasthan. Over the past decade, his organization, the Mind Root Foundation, has screened around 34,000 individuals and provided relief to about 8,000 patients through treatment programmes.
Last year, the Mind Root Foundation received a letter of gratitude from the C-20, one of the official engagement groups of the G20. This recognition from C-20, a key player in global health and wellbeing, underscores the importance of community-based interventions in addressing mental health issues in rural areas.
The success of this initiative is evident in the numbers. Last month, the Chaupal programme in Churu saw 106 patients attend the OPD for screenings and treatment. This effort includes comprehensive medical assessments, referrals, and treatment (SMART), along with training for local health workers in mental health care. A dedicated team of around two dozen members, comprising volunteers, psychologists, and social workers, toil tirelessly to bring mental health support to underserved areas.
Despite the progress, Dr Poonia remains deeply concerned about the state of mental health in India. Research indicates that around 150 million people across the country require mental health treatment, but only a fraction receive appropriate care. In rural areas, nearly 45% of the population struggles with mental health disorders, most commonly depression and anxiety. The scarcity of mental health professionals in these areas only exacerbates the problem, leaving many without timely and effective treatment.
To address these challenges, Dr Poonia has launched several innovative programmes. Inaugurated in 2019 by erstwhile Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the mobile mental health clinic was the first-of-its-kind in India, designed to reach remote areas. Though initial responses were modest, Dr Poonia adapted by initiating the Chaupal programme, involving local leaders and conducting widespread awareness campaigns.
His approach extends beyond conventional methods. In Dhorasar village, he implemented a pilot project combining organic farming with mental health support. By setting up OPD services in the fields, he used the familiar agricultural setting to make mental health discussions more accessible and less intimidating for farmers. This model is now being replicated in Ojaria village, further extending his outreach.
Additionally, Dr Poonia employs telemedicine through the Mind Root Foundation, connecting patients with nearby psychiatrists via video calls to ensure round-the-clock care. This approach is crucial given the rise in anxiety and depression following the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr Poonia notes that if current trends continue, the economic impact of poor mental health could reach one trillion dollars by 2030.
Dr Poonia is primarily reliant on crowdfunding to further his mission besides his private practice. Although securing corporate social responsibility funds has been challenging, he continues to advance his cause with support from pharmaceutical companies and the unwavering dedication of his team.
Dr Poonia’s work shows that with passion and perseverance, even the most entrenched issues can be addressed. His vision: to dismantle barriers of stigma and inaccessibility and to provide compassionate, effective mental health care to those who need it most. As he looks to the future, Dr Poonia remains committed to expanding his reach and touching the lives of many more in the quest for mental well-being.
