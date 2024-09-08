Weaving a toy story to get kids hooked to science

BHAWANIPATNA : Here are over 200 big and small toys stacked neatly in the Jaya Durga high school at Narla Road in Kalahandi district. Balloons, toy cars and aeroplanes, bubble blowers, musical equipment and much more.

But these toys are not meant for the primary graders. Instead, science teacher Santosh Kumar Kar uses them to explain complex science concepts in a simple manner to students at a mini-science lab that he has established on the campus. For this innovative approach towards science education, the Ministry of Education awarded him the National Teachers’ Award for 2024.

At Narla, which is an under-developed tribal-dominated area classified as an aspirational district by NITI Aayog, science education at school level was a misnomer till Kar joined the Jaya Durga school in 1999. Most of his students were first generation learners, largely from economically-disadvantaged sections.

“When I joined, there was neither a science lab in the school nor interest among the tribal children to study the subject. Since science class was scheduled after the midday meal break, they would return home after having the food and not come back,” he recalled.

This is when Kar decided to use toys to attract students towards science. “Because, children love toys and would automatically come to class if you give them one to play with,” he said. ‘Science teacher’ as he is called by his students, Kar began creating low-cost teaching aids by using used and old toys to engage them in simple experiments and improve their scientific temperament and problem-solving abilities.

“I began explaining to them the science behind the toys which made the whole process interesting for them and slowly, the attendance in science classes began to improve,” said Kar who has authored the aspirational curriculum handbook published by BSE.

Kar, who is also an alumnus of the same school, has opened a Pathani Samanta science club in the school where he gives hands-on training to children about various science concepts and experiments. Apart from different equipment, the lab has a telescope for skywatching. In 2020, the lab was recognised as one of the best amongst schools by Vigyan Prasar under the department of Science and Technology.