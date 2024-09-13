Rare Alexandrine parakeets make a surprise entry in Pathanamthitta

In a first in the district, a group of Alexandrine parakeets, rare and the largest among the parrots named after Alexander the Great, was spotted in a natural habitat in Pathanamthitta.
Varying from its closest relative, the Rose-ringed parakeet, which is found all over the country, the Alexandrine parakeets are native to North India and very rarely found in southern parts, especially in the state.
In Kerala, these protected birds were found only on 21 occasions, as per the data on the E-Birds portal, a scientific website related to birds.
Recently, Bright Roy, a bird lover and a student at Pushpagiri School of Pharmacy, spotted these big birds also known as large Indian Parakeets (Psittacula eupatria) near his hostel. With the spotting of Alexandrine parakeets, the bird varieties found in the district have reached 355.
"The size of the parakeets is noticeable as its beauty. These birds are almost double the size of a normal Rose-ringed parrot. I've spotted a group of seven birds in a palm tree. As they are rare in the state and never found here, I've watched them closely and confirmed the species," Bright said. He also managed to capture the photo of one (seen above).
According to history, the Greek emperor's name was given to the parrot as he had transported numerous birds from Punjab to various European and Mediterranean countries and regions, where they were prized by royalty, nobility, and warlords. The bird used to be a favourite pet for many since it is said to be the talking variety of the parrot.
"Another importance of the spotting of Alexandrine parakeets here is that they have been found as a group of seven in a natural habitat. Such sightings are extremely rare as they were found as single ones earlier in the state," said Hari Mavelikara, coordinator of Pathanamthitta Birders, a collective of birdwatchers in the district.
The Alexandrine parakeet is the largest of the parakeets found here. They measure 58 cm in length, with a long tail, and have a wing length of around 19 to 21 cm. The adult bird weighs between 200-300 gm. The parakeet is reported to live for up to 30 years in captivity.
Experts say they ideally prefer wooded areas as forests and orchards are their natural habitat. However, it is not clear how they reached the district as there were reports of them being illegally sold through pet shops.
The male Alexandrine parakeet also has a pink collar on the back of the neck, with a black stripe on the front. Juvenile Alexandrine parakeets look like the female, as they lack the neck collar and stripe. In adult birds, the irises are pale yellow and the periopthalmic rings are pale yellowish-grey.