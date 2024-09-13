Rare Alexandrine parakeets make a surprise entry in Pathanamthitta

In a first in the district, a group of Alexandrine parakeets, rare and the largest among the parrots named after Alexander the Great, was spotted in a natural habitat in Pathanamthitta.

Varying from its closest relative, the Rose-ringed parakeet, which is found all over the country, the Alexandrine parakeets are native to North India and very rarely found in southern parts, especially in the state.

In Kerala, these protected birds were found only on 21 occasions, as per the data on the E-Birds portal, a scientific website related to birds.

Recently, Bright Roy, a bird lover and a student at Pushpagiri School of Pharmacy, spotted these big birds also known as large Indian Parakeets (Psittacula eupatria) near his hostel. With the spotting of Alexandrine parakeets, the bird varieties found in the district have reached 355.

"The size of the parakeets is noticeable as its beauty. These birds are almost double the size of a normal Rose-ringed parrot. I've spotted a group of seven birds in a palm tree. As they are rare in the state and never found here, I've watched them closely and confirmed the species," Bright said. He also managed to capture the photo of one (seen above).