Academician’s passion for sports opens a new ‘Gate’ at 64

Pradeep Kumar Sahoo is 64 and will represent India at the second Asia Pacific International Gateball Championship at Taoyuan in Taiwan next month. The academician started playing gateball only last year. Age, clearly, is a number for him.

Despite being in the field of academics for the last four decades, Sahoo never skipped a chance to pursue his interest in sports, cycling and swimming in particular. Serving as dean of Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), an engineering college under Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan university, he also is a member of Rotary club in B h u b a n e s w a r (north).

It was a fellow member Sarat Kumar Patra who recommended him to try his hands at gateball. Sahoo played the game just for three days at the Indian Gateball Union (IGU) field in Unit-III here during July last year and was hooked to it. To hone his gateball skills further, he registered himself with the IGU and became a regular. He came to limelight when he played a doubles match in the city last year but his team lost in the semi-finals.