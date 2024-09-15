Bitter past, sweet brew

PERAMBALUR: The aroma of freshly cooked Kambu Koozh (Pearl millet porridge) and the odour of aloe vera juice wafting out of a street-side shop in Perambalur is K Manikandan’s response to his faults. Once a murder convict, this 53-year-old man has been filling the stomachs of countless people with healthy food since 2019.
Manikandan was just a commoner from Utkottai village near Jayankondam in Ariyalur district until a life-changing incident in 2001, just five months into his marriage with Amutha from Kumbakonam, who is 39 now. The fateful incident started as a usual land dispute with the neighbour.
However, things escalated quickly when the landowner harassed Manikandan’s mother by tearing off her saree. In a fit of rage, Manikandan attacked the neighbour with a machete, killing him. “Looking back, I know it was not right. I was blinded by my anger and at that moment, I couldn’t think of anything. Now, every minute of my life I regret what I have done,” says Manikandan with eyes filled with remorse.
In 2003, he was sentenced to life in the case and was jailed for 15 years. For his family too, the life in their village was not the same after the incident. So, even before his conviction, they had to move to Melamadur village in Perambalur district.
On the grounds of good behaviour, he was released on MGR’s birth anniversary celebrations in 2018. “Prison life has taught me a lot of lessons. My parents died of ill health while I was in jail and I couldn’t be there for them. Also, I missed the birth of my two sons. These incidents made me realise the value of life. That’s when I decided to spend the rest of my life for the good of others,” Manikandan says. While he was in prison, Manikandan also graduated with a BA (social work) from the Tamil Nadu Open University.
After returning from jail, Manikandan tried for a job in the district to support his family but was unable to find any due to his identity as a murder convict. However, he was not ready to give up. “My grandfather Srinivasan alias Saminathan was a Siddha medicine practitioner and all our family members used to help him with the work. Due to this experience, I am well aware of the nutritional benefits of millet and aloe vera. So, when my initial efforts to find a job failed, I found an opportunity with that knowledge that could possibly earn me a living and assist me with my dream of helping the society,” explained Manikandan.
In 2019, with an amount of Rs 15,000 received as a loan from a self-help group, Manikandan, along with his two sons-- Vignesh (22) and Jagadeesh (21)-- started an aloe vera (Sotru Katraalai) juice shop, named after his daughter Ganga (6) in Perambalur town.
“My life has been bitter, so I serve sweet aloe vera juice now along with Kambu Koozh( Pearl millet porridge) and Keppai Koozh (Ragi porridge) in my shop at a very nominal price,” says Manikandan, adding that he couldn’t give it for free as he needs to support his family. Nowadays, his daily life revolves around the shop, from opening it in the morning to collecting aloe vera from the forests in the afternoon.
“Consuming aloe vera cures intestinal ulcers, constipation and kidney problems. It also prevents piles and reduces diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure. Our ancestors knew these benefits. Though aloe vera is abundant in Perambalur, many do not consume it as they are unaware of its medicinal properties. Similarly, both Kambu Koozh and Keppai Koozh are effective medicines for diabetics. By consuming millet, we can lead a healthy life. My goal is to spread awareness about this nutritious food and make it accessible to everyone,” he says.
Manikandan’s wife Amutha, said, “When he was imprisoned, that too immediately after our marriage, I was shattered. I was struggling to pay the rent. However, as he started working hard for our family as well as the society after coming back from prison, I am happy. Even though his crime is not justifiable, I am sure he is leading a meaningful life now.”
