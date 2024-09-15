Bitter past, sweet brew

PERAMBALUR: The aroma of freshly cooked Kambu Koozh (Pearl millet porridge) and the odour of aloe vera juice wafting out of a street-side shop in Perambalur is K Manikandan’s response to his faults. Once a murder convict, this 53-year-old man has been filling the stomachs of countless people with healthy food since 2019.

Manikandan was just a commoner from Utkottai village near Jayankondam in Ariyalur district until a life-changing incident in 2001, just five months into his marriage with Amutha from Kumbakonam, who is 39 now. The fateful incident started as a usual land dispute with the neighbour.

However, things escalated quickly when the landowner harassed Manikandan’s mother by tearing off her saree. In a fit of rage, Manikandan attacked the neighbour with a machete, killing him. “Looking back, I know it was not right. I was blinded by my anger and at that moment, I couldn’t think of anything. Now, every minute of my life I regret what I have done,” says Manikandan with eyes filled with remorse.

In 2003, he was sentenced to life in the case and was jailed for 15 years. For his family too, the life in their village was not the same after the incident. So, even before his conviction, they had to move to Melamadur village in Perambalur district.

On the grounds of good behaviour, he was released on MGR’s birth anniversary celebrations in 2018. “Prison life has taught me a lot of lessons. My parents died of ill health while I was in jail and I couldn’t be there for them. Also, I missed the birth of my two sons. These incidents made me realise the value of life. That’s when I decided to spend the rest of my life for the good of others,” Manikandan says. While he was in prison, Manikandan also graduated with a BA (social work) from the Tamil Nadu Open University.