Community-led security in Chhattisgarh town

CHHATTISGARH: In the heart of Chhatttisgarh, Rajnandgaon has become a shining example of how community-driven initiatives can drastically improve public safety and security. The city, located 70 km west of Raipur, has pioneered the “Trinetra” scheme, a surveillance system that has not only enhanced security but also strengthened the collective sense of responsibility among its residents. What sets this project apart is that it is entirely funded, owned, and managed by the people of Rajnandgaon, making it a unique and inspiring model of citizen-led urban safety.

The “Trinetra” scheme, named after the concept of the “third eye,” incorporates advanced surveillance technology to monitor the city 24/7. It is the brainchild of Mohit Garg, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rajnandgaon, who saw the potential of a robust surveillance network in reducing crime and improving public safety. Launched in June 2023, the project has quickly proven its worth, with the city’s residents seeing a significant reduction in crime and an overall improvement in their peace of mind.

At the heart of the initiative is the installation of 385 new AI-powered CCTV cameras, in addition to the 152 existing ones, covering every nook and corner of the urban area. These cameras, placed in strategic locations around the city, have become an integral part of daily life, offering real-time monitoring of activities and enabling quick responses to potential security threats. To complement the surveillance system, seven new traffic signals have also been set up across Rajnandgaon, further enhancing road safety and traffic management.

In just two months, the Trinetra system has yielded impressive results. According to official reports, the Rajnandgaon police have resolved over 100 cases using footage from the cameras. SP Mohit Garg attributes this success to the increased capacity for real-time analysis and the deterrent effect the cameras have had on criminal behavior. “The Trinetra Yojana is an admirable initiative led by the residents of Rajnandgaon. Their proactive involvement ensures the security of the city, in collaboration with the administration, police, and media,” said Dr. Raman Singh, Assembly Speaker and former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.