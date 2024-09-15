Deepthi Jeevanji: In race against fate to athletic stardom

In the era of Netflix, Amazon Prime and endless streams of digital entertainment, imagine someone who hasn’t experienced any of it for nearly eight years. Telangana’s latest pride, Deepthi Jeevanji, a 400-metre athlete from Warangal, has lived such a “limited version of life”. Deepthi, who faces cognitive challenges that impact her communication and understanding, is a champion in her own world—a world free from the usual distractions of modern life.

“For the past eight years, since she started training with me, I have noticed she never goes shopping, never watches movies and never indulges in any entertainment. She’s not like others her age. For her, it’s only training, eating, and resting. In fact, she’s barely been home in all these years,” her coach Ramesh Nagapuri from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tells TNIE. “That’s what makes her a champion.”

Before setting her sights on the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris, the bronze medallist, who clocked an impressive 55.82 seconds, was training tirelessly at a private school in Hyderabad. She was fine-tuning her rhythm, adjusting to the time difference with the French capital. “For four straight weeks, I trained every Monday and Tuesday after 7 pm under floodlights because my event was scheduled at a similar time,” Deepthi tells TNIE.

Even after her race on September 3, the reigning Para World Champion and 2023 Asian Para Games gold medallist says, “I was exhausted during the race. My body wasn’t used to the time difference with India.” Reflecting further, she adds, “I wasn’t as well-prepared as I had been for the World Championships and the Asian Games.”

But if there’s one thing Deepthi refuses to let slip, it’s her determination. Her podium finish in Paris marks a milestone in Indian sports—she’s the first and only Indian athlete to win a medal in the women’s 400m (T20 category) and the first-ever Telugu person to win a Paralympic medal.

Beaming with pride, Deepthi, 21, sees her victory as more than personal glory. “This is not just my achievement — it’s for every differently-abled athlete in Telangana. They can do what I’ve done. If you have challenges, don’t worry. Just work hard. I believe para sports in Telangana will now get the recognition it deserves,” she says.