Gadag temple tales

GADAG : Gadag is known for its rich history, accentuated by the plethora of temples that dot its landscape. Enlivening Gadag’s great past and carrying forward its legacy to be told among the future generations, is a noble path chosen by one septuagenarian.

Seventy-one-year-old Abdul Razak Dastagirsab Kattimani has been serving as a free guide at the historical Lakkundi and Gadag temples for the last five decades. Despite not being a government-appointed guide, Kattimani takes interested tourists and history-lovers around the ancient temples, regaling them with tales of kings, queens, and other illustrious luminaries who set foot on Gadag, centuries ago. At the Trikuteshwara and Lakkundi temples, every stone has a story, and Kattimani intently shares them with visitors.

Kattimani never married, and lives with his brother at their ancestral home in Gadag town. Kattimani’s interest in history began when he was in Class 10. Born near Hanuman Garadi in old Gadag, he began frequenting the Veeranarayana and Trikuteshwara temples close to his house, and observed inscriptions and sculptures. He slowly began to research, meet scholars, read books, and learnt that Bhantakere and Kaldugu are the old names of Betageri and Gadag, respectively.

Then, Kattimani started visiting Trikuteshwara, Veeranarayana and Lakkundi temples more during his free time. He also visited museums and observed more inscriptions and old coins, and was fascinated by the sculptures that were etched on every wall and pillar of the temples.

Interest in history

Kattimani slowly started narrating the stories and significance of the intricate architecture of Gadag’s temples to tourists, including foreigners. After his SSLC, he started visiting Lakkundi everyday on his bicycle, riding as far as 15 km from his house. He had particular interest in those inscriptions and carvings that were ignored and kept aside. He used to eat a little in the morning and study at Lakkundi, and return home only in the evening. Kattimani eventually began acting as a guide to visitors, for free.

He later went on to pursue MA in History (Ancient Indian History and Epigraphy), and decided to set up camp at Lakkundi and share its history with visitors. His family members also supported his endeavour in studying historical temples, as against securing a regular job. At the same time, Kattimani also researched Kumaravyasa, Chamarasa, Nayanasena, Dana Chintamani Attimabbe, and other poets and writers, and their contributions to derive more historical knowhow.