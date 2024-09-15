Natyamayuri says tradition is soul of the nation

TIRUPATI: From the quiet streets of Kharagpur in West Bengal to international stages, the journey of classical dancer Vanichandra is a testament to perseverance, passion, and the power of dreams. Born in 1998 in Srikakulam, she was brought up in West Bengal. Her path to becoming a celebrated dancer was shaped by her family’s support, especially that of her parents, Adinarayana and Paravathi.

Growing up in a household that valued tradition and culture, Vanichandra’s passion for dance was nurtured from a young age. Her father, an indian railways employee, and her mother, who wanted to become a singer herself, instilled the importance of pursuing one’s aspirations in her. Though her mother’s own dream went unfulfilled, she made it her mission to ensure Vanichandra had the opportunities she didn’t.

Vanichandra’s journey began at the tender age of three under the guidance of her first guru, Swagat Majthi, learning Bharatanatyam. By the age of 10, she had performed for the first time at the prestigious PNPK main hall. Soon, she found herself performing across India and beyond, captivating audiences with her skill and dedication.

At age 11, Vanichandra began training in Kuchipudi under the guidance of Bharathi Rao, adding yet another classical form to her repertoire. By the time she was 14, Vanichandra had completed her formal training in both Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi, earning prestigious titles such as Natyamayuri, Natyaratna, and Abhinayaratha.

In 2019, her hard work was rewarded with the coveted Nandi Award, solidifying her place as a prominent figure in the world of classical dance. Her talent was further recognised when she was honoured at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi.

However, Vanichandra’s rise to success wasn’t without challenges. Many doubted the seriousness of her passion, but her mother’s steadfast belief in her daughter’s dreams provided the strength she needed to push forward.

After her marriage, with the support of her husband, Vanichandra continued to pursue her love for dance. Today, she runs her own dance school, Nrityalaya, in Tirupati, with branches extending as far as the US and Dubai. With over 70 students under her guidance, she is shaping the next generation of classical dancers, passing on her rich knowledge and passion for the art form.