This group is at the helm of integrated farming revolution

ADILABAD: While agriculture is a source of livelihood for several people in the Nirmal district, farmers often complain about the shifting weather patterns, deteriorating soil quality and poor harvests. In a bid to address this, the Nirmal Mandal Samaikya (NMS) has embraced the concept of integrated farming, which has helped transform one acre of land into a thriving ecosystem.

Since last year, this approach has not only yielded impressive results but also set an example for sustainable agriculture. By combining the cultivation of vetiver grass, organic leafy vegetables, fish farming and poultry, the NMS has created a model that balances economic gains with environmental conservation. With strong support from local authorities and a focus on sustainable practices, the group is reaping the rewards of their hard work.

Officials point out that a key component was the cultivation of vetiver grass on 10 guntas of land, which serves as a solution for soil erosion, water conservation and overall soil stability. Vetiver grass is particularly effective for erosion control due to its dense root system, which prevents runoff. Additionally, it is considered to be a natural air purifier and contributes to water conservation, they said, adding that after it was planted last year, the vetiver crops are now ready for harvest. Some of the vetiver plants will be used near soak pits, while others will be sold for profit.