Tree of life: A nourishing tale of second innings

PUDUCHERRY: Beneath the scorching sun, where the sands of Pondy Marina glisten like gold, D Anandan, whose hands are calloused from nurturing plants, stands as a silent guardian in front of a banyan tree.

The 55-year-old man from Pooranankuppam in Puducherry is not just a caretaker of trees — he is their saviour, their voice, and the one who breathes life into their roots once again.

On that sunny day, he was inspecting the banyan tree he transplanted from Auroville, where trees were being uprooted for development work a few years ago. It was not an isolated act, in fact, he has given life to 45 trees that were either cut down or uprooted.

For Anandan, who works as the manager at Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Krishi Vigyan Kendra (PKKVK), love for nature is not just a fleeting hobby but a lifelong calling. His journey began in 2013, two years after winds of Cyclone Thane swept through Puducherry. For most, the aftermath was a blur of debris, but for Anandan, it was the heart-wrenching sight of countless trees, toppled and broken, that stirred him to action. “It was heartbreaking to see the trees that once lined our streets reduced to debris,” he recalls.

And so, he embarked on a mission, one rooted in hope and nourished by his resolve, to revive trees. Yet, like many noble causes, the road was not smooth. His initial attempts at transplantation were fraught with disappointment. “At first, I transplanted all kinds of trees, but many died. It was disheartening,” he recalls. After consulting botany experts, he learned that certain trees—particularly banyan and peepal—have a better chance of survival when transplanted. Armed with this knowledge, Anandan refocused his efforts, on saving trees threatened by both human actions and natural calamities. “It costs between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 to transplant a single tree, and it requires manpower,” says Anandan. More often than not, he digs into his own pockets to cover the expenses, though he occasionally receives donations from volunteers and private sponsors.