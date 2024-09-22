From carpentry to cardio this 29-year-old made a wooden treadmill

WARANGAL: While it is advised that one must exercise daily, the expensive subscription packages for gyms and even more expensive gym equipment were an obstacle for a 29-year-old carpenter from Katrepale village in Sangem mandal in his quest to peak health and fitness. However, that did not stop him from creating his own treadmill made out of wood.

Being a carpenter who makes beds, sofas, chairs, doors, and other such items, A Harish often complained about sore muscles and other physical issues. He decided to work out and improve his muscle mass. Speaking to TNIE, he says that when he approached a local gym, he was shocked to find out how much it charged per month. He was even more appalled upon realising the cost of a treadmill, which can even cost at least a few lakhs.

Without a job after completing his postgraduate degree, the 29-year-old turned to carpentry, following in his father’s footsteps. At a crossroads in his goal towards fitness, Harish decided that he would make a treadmill out of wood.

“After watching how the treadmill functions at the gym, I decided to prepare a wooden one using wood and screws. It took around 15 days to build the wooden treadmill. I spent Rs 13,000 to buy buying wood and other materials. The villagers and my family were surprised to see my creation. It does not use any electricity,” he says.

Harish mentions, “After seeing it, people from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Machilipatnam are showing interest in purchasing it from me. I’m charging Rs 15,000 for each wooden treadmill.” he said.

“My father is my inspiration. He encouraged me. If the government supports me, I can build more such machines that run without electricity,” he adds.