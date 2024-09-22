Meet the farmer who developed hundreds of new paddy varieties

PEDDAPALLI: A 40-year-old farmer from Kistanpeta in Kalwa Srirampur mandal has made a name for himself by developing several new varieties of paddy seeds, earning the admiration of agricultural scientists. The innovations of Koppula Satyanarayana have not only enhanced productivity but have also helped farmers in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh avoid fake seeds, offering them high-yield varieties with guaranteed quality.

Having completed his Intermediate education while cultivating paddy, Satyanarayana’s journey into seed development began in 2007. While running a fertiliser shop, he realised the need for better paddy varieties that could provide higher yields. Inspired by this, he embarked on his mission to create improved seed strains. In 2014-15, after attending training sessions at the Agricultural Research Station in Polasa, Jagtial district, he further honed his skills. Under the guidance of agricultural scientists and through keen observation, he developed hundreds of new paddy varieties.

Among his standout creations is the KPT Gold 5855, a paddy variety that has gained significant demand in the market. Known for its high yield of 50 bags per acre and being pest-resistant, this variety has been particularly popular in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, where it is well-suited to the local soil conditions. During each crop season, Satyanarayana sends 50-60 tonnes of seeds to these states.

“Recently, I developed a new variety called KPT Sona and have sent it for testing to the National Turitinal Agency,” says Satyanarayana.

For the past 20 years, Satyanarayana’s pursuit of new paddy varieties has made him a role model in the farming sector. His varieties have consistently delivered yields comparable to well-established strains like Jaisriram. His fields are frequently visited by agricultural scientists, eager to observe his progress and the innovative techniques he applies.