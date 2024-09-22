Penumaka terms inclusion of his story in AP college curriculum a lifetime achievement

VIJAYAWADA: Yanam-based Telugu short story writer and social activist Ratnakar Penumaka has made a mark in Andhra Pradesh’s collegiate curriculum. His story ‘Ee Polam Ammabadunu (This farm is for sale)’ has been selected by the Andhra Pradesh Collegiate Education Department for the third-semester Telugu language syllabus.

The selection reflects the 47-year-old writer’s ability to inspire a love for nature, villages, and agriculture through his work. The story will be part of Unit IV titled ‘Katha – Sahityam (Story Literature)’, which focuses on story literature, alongside notable works such as ‘Nallapusalu’ by Pola Pragada Rajya Lakshmi, ‘Pipeelikam’ by Ravi Sastry, and ‘Akupacchani Muggu’ by Vempalle Shariff. A ten-hour teaching period has been allocated for this unit.

Born to the late Vijayakumar, a teacher, and the late Mary Rose Haimavathi in Kutukuluru and raised in Jegurupadu village in East Godavari district, Ratnakar completed his schooling at Navodaya Vidyalaya in Peddapuram, and later pursued his graduation and MBA through correspondence. His journey in literature began with a passion for reading, which evolved into writing. Over the past three years, he has authored 60 short stories, 5 novels, and 30 poems.

Speaking with TNIE, Ratnakar described the inclusion of his story in the curriculum as a “lifetime achievement.” He expressed gratitude, stating, “Renowned Scheduled Caste writers like Gurram Joshua and Kolakaluri Inak have been published as lessons before me, and it’s an honour to be recognised alongside them.”

Ratnakar’s narrative style, which he terms ‘Verbal Language’, captures the authentic spoken language of the labour-class people in the Godavari region. His unique approach sets his work apart from traditional colloquial literature.

Ratnakar’s story won first prize in Sahari online weekly magazine’s 2022 short story competition. It addresses environmental concerns and the importance of agriculture.

Beyond his literary contributions, Ratnakar is a dedicated social activist. After leaving his career as an HR manager, he founded AJK Seva Sangham in 2005 to support underprivileged communities in Yanam. He funds the organisation independently and has donated blood 41 times.

Usha Sahitya Patrika editor Sarat Chandra lauded Ratnakar’s work, stating, “Penumaka Ratnakar is a socially conscious writer whose works capture tender human emotions. His story Ee Polam Ammabadunu resonates with the average reader, highlighting how a human collapses in the market system.”

Ratnakar dedicated this honour to his late parents, saying, “I dedicate this achievement to my late parents, as I cannot share this moment with them,”