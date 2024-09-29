ABCD of a new learning curve

TIRUPATTUR: It was a scorching summer afternoon and the eyes of V Nivetha, a Class 7 student of Ambur’s Government Municipal Middle School in Bethlehem, were glued to the iPad. “Hurray!” she cheered, celebrating yet another win in the game before passing the device to the next eager student. Watching from behind, their dedicated teacher, C Saravanan, didn’t scold them. Instead, he just asked how the game was, to which Nivetha replied, “It was really fun!

This is their English class and the students are learning vocabulary through an augmented reality game on an iPad, in which they have to drag the letters scattered inside a virtual class to a spot to form a word. The classroom, where the curious kids are seated, is also one-of-its-kind with bright yellow walls adorned with phonic wall charts, a cursive writing board, a podcasting space, a projector, speakers, smart board, computers, English dictionaries, and magazines — everything needed to hone reading, writing, speaking, and listening skills in English. A QR code is also pasted in the classroom, providing access to a range of online resources, and a word wall where 10 new words would be displayed and learned, every day. The 42-year-old teacher established this lab three years ago at a cost of Rs 5 lakh, pooled in by some donors and the remaining amount was spent from his own pocket.

“Government school students are often scared of learning English. Since they find it difficult to master the language, I started teaching them using games,” he explained, adding that his personal struggles in learning the language when he was doing a teacher training course in Bengaluru also motivated him to make English comprehensible for government school children.

“When I joined the course after my B Ed, there were students from various states in the class. However, only those from Tamil medium schools had difficulty comprehending English. It took us almost six months to get a hang of the language. I don’t want anyone else to experience that,” he says in a firm voice. Saravanan also noted that many parents prefer private schools over government schools as the opportunity for learning English is better there. He believes this should change. In addition to teaching English and Tamil in the school, Saravanan regularly engages students in conversations with peers across the world to improve their speaking skills.