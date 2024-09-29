Kanigiri teacher’s YouTube channel empowers underprivileged students

ONGOLE: Konduru Madhava Sarma (53), a headmaster at Lingareddypalli Zilla Parishad High School and a Physics teacher, has been awarded the prestigious YouTube Silver Button for his online teaching channel “KMS YouTube Channel,” which surpassed 1 lakh subscribers and over one crore views. Sarma, known for his unique teaching style and simplified learning techniques, offers free Physics lessons to students from Class 6 to Engineering level.
He started his YouTube channel to help underprivileged students access quality education, and his lessons have attracted learners from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and even countries like the USA, England, and Indonesia. Sarma also teaches students preparing for competitive exams like DSC, with over 200 students currently benefiting from his free online classes.
“It gives me great satisfaction to teach Physics to enthusiastic students and address their doubts on various scientific concepts. Initially, I started offering tuition at my home for underprivileged students. However, after learning about the struggles of students from distant places, I considered developing a Physics teaching app. Later, I realised an app might not be affordable for many students, so I turned to YouTube, where they could access my lessons for free. Now, I am working on making my lessons more structured, which will take some time, but I am committed to doing this for the benefit of students,” Sarma told TNIE.
Sarma, a State merit scholarship recipient, holds a B.Sc from Hindu College, Guntur, and an M.Sc from Andhra University, alongside a B.Ed from Nellore Government B.Ed College. He began his career as a teacher through DSC and has been actively promoting scientific curiosity among students, including through his “Pragna Bharathi” series and discussions on “Science in Vedas.”
In recognition of his dedication, Sarma received the district-level “Best Teacher” award in 2015 and the State-level “Upadhyaya Ratna” award in 2016. Despite his role as headmaster, he continues to offer free tuition to poor students, with plans to make his online lessons even more structured.
Sarma credits his family, his wife Annapurna, son Jayanth Kashyap (pursuing M.Tech at BITS-Pilani), and daughter Sritha (studying MBBS at Nandyal Medical College), for supporting his dual responsibilities as an educator and a headmaster. His elder brother Rama Sarma is also a headmaster, while his sister Uma Jayasri works at Kanigiri Government Junior College, and his younger brother Chandra Sekhar is a lecturer in Hyderabad.
Sarma aims to further improve his classes, expressing gratitude to his family for their continued support in balancing his responsibilities.