Kanigiri teacher’s YouTube channel empowers underprivileged students

ONGOLE: Konduru Madhava Sarma (53), a headmaster at Lingareddypalli Zilla Parishad High School and a Physics teacher, has been awarded the prestigious YouTube Silver Button for his online teaching channel “KMS YouTube Channel,” which surpassed 1 lakh subscribers and over one crore views. Sarma, known for his unique teaching style and simplified learning techniques, offers free Physics lessons to students from Class 6 to Engineering level.

He started his YouTube channel to help underprivileged students access quality education, and his lessons have attracted learners from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and even countries like the USA, England, and Indonesia. Sarma also teaches students preparing for competitive exams like DSC, with over 200 students currently benefiting from his free online classes.

“It gives me great satisfaction to teach Physics to enthusiastic students and address their doubts on various scientific concepts. Initially, I started offering tuition at my home for underprivileged students. However, after learning about the struggles of students from distant places, I considered developing a Physics teaching app. Later, I realised an app might not be affordable for many students, so I turned to YouTube, where they could access my lessons for free. Now, I am working on making my lessons more structured, which will take some time, but I am committed to doing this for the benefit of students,” Sarma told TNIE.