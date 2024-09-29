Remembering the Mahatma

VIJAYAPURA : As the world gears up to remember the Mahatma on October 2, here is a place in Vijayapura in North Karnataka that celebrates the life and principles of the Father of the Nation every single day. Welcome to Gandhi Bhavan, a building that is dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

Spread across one acre of land near the Vijayapura Zilla Panchayat, Gandhi Bhavan is the most-important centre for people of the region to learn and understand the principles and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his earlier tenure between 2013 and 2018, had allocated funds in the 2016-17 budget to construct Gandhi Bhavans in all district headquarters to spread Gandhi’s message. For Vijayapura, Rs 3 crore was granted, and a building presenting several important aspects of the life of the Mahatma came up.

“This is one of the best buildings dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in Karnataka. The primary objective is to educate people about Gandhi’s philosophy, thoughts and ideas. Every important aspect of his life is a message of peace, harmony, social equality, non-violence, and religious tolerance,” says Vijayapura District Information Officer Amaresh Dodmani. The Department of Information and Public Relations is one of the agencies responsible for maintaining and upkeep of Gandhi Bhavan.

Gandhi Bhavan is a visual treat with a life-size replica of the Dandi March, and statues of Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba. Another artwork that grabs eyeballs is one where Mahatma Gandhi is led by a small boy holding a stick, and the Mahatma following him. The Bhavan houses a portrait gallery depicting how Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi became the Mahatma.