Rising Taekwondo star Soumi Tarafdar shines at National Championship

VIJAYAWADA: It just 15, Soumi Tarafdar, a student of Class 11 in Vijayawada, is the new rising star in Taekwondo. Her latest achievement: silver medal in the Under-17 Group Poomsae category at the Junior National Taekwondo Championship organised by Taekwondo Federation of India in Agra from September 8 to 10, 2024. Representing Krishna district earlier this year, she clinched a gold medal in the Under-17 Group Poomsae at the Andhra Pradesh State Taekwondo Championship in Vizianagaram, along with a silver in Individual Poomsae and a bronze in sparring.
Apart from winning medals, Soumi also earned her Black Belt Dan 2 recently and also completed referee training, now qualified to oversee and manage Taekwondo matches.
Soumi’s coach, M Ankamma Rao, with his 4th DAN Black Belt, NIS and National Referee Certification, serves as a beacon of inspiration to the young prodigy. A national gold medalist and the current Taekwondo secretary of the Krishna District Association, Ankamma Rao has dedicated nearly 17 years to coaching in the field.
He said, “At first, Soumi wasn’t particularly interested, but after winning district and state-level competitions, she decided to achieve more. This martial art improves body fitness as well as confidence and leadership skills, especially in girls.”
Recalling her journey in Taekwondo, Soumi said, “I started learning Taekwondo in 2018-2019. My coach’s unique teaching style combines cardio, strength training, yoga, and self-defence techniques, making the learning enjoyable.”
Balancing Taekwondo with her academic commitments is no easy feat. Additionally, she is also learning Hindustani music under a renowned guru in Kolkata. “It’s difficult to manage everything, but so far, I’ve enjoyed the challenge,” she says.
“I have big dreams in Taekwondo. With the support of my coach and family, I want to see how far I can go,” she says, leaving room for the possibility of balancing her love for music and sports with her academic aspirations.
Her younger sister, Aaheli Tarafdar, is following in her footsteps. Aaheli secured a bronze medal at the state-level, a silver medal at the district-level in Taekwondo, earned her Black Belt Dan 2, and completed referee training. She has also published several stories in anthologies and won a National Maths Olympiad.
Soumi’s mother, Swati Sanyal Tarafdar, an independent journalist, emphasises the importance of holistic development for children. “I think everyone should learn martial arts, irrespective of gender. It’s not only about self-defence. Activities like martial arts help children take care of their physical and mental health. Ankamma Rao’s training has shaped my daughters into strong individuals. I’m proud to see them shine on stage, whether in sports, studies, or publishing anthologies.”
Her father, Dr Ayon Kumar Tarafdar, Professor & Dean (Academics) at the School of Planning & Architecture (SPA), adds, “A balanced education, which combines physical and mental harnessing, is always worthwhile in the long run. I wish every parent, particularly of girls, pursued similar thinking.” Ayon Kumar, who was drawn to martial arts during his teenage years and tried learning it by himself, finally got the chance to formally train in Taekwondo once he met Ankamma Rao. In June 2024, at the age of 45, he received his Black Belt.