Rising Taekwondo star Soumi Tarafdar shines at National Championship

VIJAYAWADA: It just 15, Soumi Tarafdar, a student of Class 11 in Vijayawada, is the new rising star in Taekwondo. Her latest achievement: silver medal in the Under-17 Group Poomsae category at the Junior National Taekwondo Championship organised by Taekwondo Federation of India in Agra from September 8 to 10, 2024. Representing Krishna district earlier this year, she clinched a gold medal in the Under-17 Group Poomsae at the Andhra Pradesh State Taekwondo Championship in Vizianagaram, along with a silver in Individual Poomsae and a bronze in sparring.

Apart from winning medals, Soumi also earned her Black Belt Dan 2 recently and also completed referee training, now qualified to oversee and manage Taekwondo matches.

Soumi’s coach, M Ankamma Rao, with his 4th DAN Black Belt, NIS and National Referee Certification, serves as a beacon of inspiration to the young prodigy. A national gold medalist and the current Taekwondo secretary of the Krishna District Association, Ankamma Rao has dedicated nearly 17 years to coaching in the field.

He said, “At first, Soumi wasn’t particularly interested, but after winning district and state-level competitions, she decided to achieve more. This martial art improves body fitness as well as confidence and leadership skills, especially in girls.”

Recalling her journey in Taekwondo, Soumi said, “I started learning Taekwondo in 2018-2019. My coach’s unique teaching style combines cardio, strength training, yoga, and self-defence techniques, making the learning enjoyable.”

Balancing Taekwondo with her academic commitments is no easy feat. Additionally, she is also learning Hindustani music under a renowned guru in Kolkata. “It’s difficult to manage everything, but so far, I’ve enjoyed the challenge,” she says.