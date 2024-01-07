Dance drama on day three of Kalolsavam has audience hooked

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The chavittu nadakam competition stood out on day three of the Kalolsavam with themes ranging from the tales of the first Holy Roman emperor, Charlemagne aka Charles the Great, to those of Travancore Diwan Velu Thampi Dalawa. People thronged the Sopanam auditorium venue to get a feel of the vibrant energy and exuberance of the art form.

Many chavittu nadakam artists were also on hand to watch the performances. Each crescendo was met with loud applause.

The vast reservoirs of energy it demands had many participants looking totally spent after their performances. Some even required medical assistance.

“I’m tired but happy with our performance. Raju Asan, a popular trainer from Kochi, has been preparing us for six months and we are very grateful to him. We are confident of getting an ‘A’ grade,” said Nandana S V, a high school contestant with the Panur government school team.

Over 20 teams from various parts of the state took part in the higher secondary-level competition. Though the allotted 20 minutes limited the scope of performances, the jam-packed venue testified to the continued popularity of the centuries-old dance drama.

“The response of audiences inspires us to move forward,” said Raju Asan. “Performances were well received and this inspires us to experiment further to elevate the art form,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOLLAM: The chavittu nadakam competition stood out on day three of the Kalolsavam with themes ranging from the tales of the first Holy Roman emperor, Charlemagne aka Charles the Great, to those of Travancore Diwan Velu Thampi Dalawa. People thronged the Sopanam auditorium venue to get a feel of the vibrant energy and exuberance of the art form. Many chavittu nadakam artists were also on hand to watch the performances. Each crescendo was met with loud applause. The vast reservoirs of energy it demands had many participants looking totally spent after their performances. Some even required medical assistance.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I’m tired but happy with our performance. Raju Asan, a popular trainer from Kochi, has been preparing us for six months and we are very grateful to him. We are confident of getting an ‘A’ grade,” said Nandana S V, a high school contestant with the Panur government school team. Over 20 teams from various parts of the state took part in the higher secondary-level competition. Though the allotted 20 minutes limited the scope of performances, the jam-packed venue testified to the continued popularity of the centuries-old dance drama. “The response of audiences inspires us to move forward,” said Raju Asan. “Performances were well received and this inspires us to experiment further to elevate the art form,” he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp