Barren land to bountiful harvest: How traditional farming revived Ramanathapuram’s fields

RAMANATHAPURAM: A land that was left barren for years now stands as a symbol of renewal with its fresh crops, gently swaying in the wind, filling the air with hope. Who would have thought that the desolate stretch of land, once overrun by the invasive Seemai Karuvelam trees, would be transformed into a thriving paddy field?

It is courtesy T Gnana Prakasam, coordinator of the Tamilar Agriculture Group! Gnana Prakasam and his team of 30 members embarked on a mission to restore traditional cultivation practices in Paramakudi, one of the largest towns in Ramanathapuram district, which was already struggling with water scarcity. Last year, the team had successfully converted 10 acres of land, covered by invasive plants, into productive paddy fields, and this year they have expanded the initiative to 30 acres. Currently, the team is cultivating paddy, coconut, and banana crops in the area.

Gnana Prakasam, an organic agriculturist in Mayiladuthurai, travelled across Tamil Nadu to carry out awareness programmes among people about the traditional cultivation methods which can be done with minimal effort.

With modern technologies knocking at the doors of farmers and with limited time to serve the consumers with paddy harvest, people tend to forget that traditional ways of cultivation are the best and most efficient.

“In an age where modern techniques are revolutionising agriculture, we often overlook the simplicity and efficiency of traditional farming methods. Since 2016, I have been travelling around the state and during this period, over 2,000 youngsters across Tamil Nadu have come together to spread knowledge on the importance of reviving the old ways of cultivation.” Gnana Prakasam said.