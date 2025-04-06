Cool way to show warmth

CHENNAI: The lights flicker on as the fridge door opens. A cool burst of air escapes, revealing neatly arranged packets of home-cooked meals, biscuits, and bottled water—the humble bounty waiting for the city’s hungry. There’s no cashier. No question asked. Only a sign reading ‘Ayyamittu Unn’, a call to “share the food with the needy before you eat”.

Launched in 2017 by Dr M Issa Fathima Jasmine, a Chennai-based dentist, ‘Ayyamittu Unn’ has evolved into the city’s very own food-sharing revolution in the last eight years. What started as a single community fridge in Besant Nagar has now spread to 11 locations across Chennai, from Broadway and Mylapore to Kodambakkam, and the most recent addition in Saligramam’s Kaveri Rangan Nagar.

The concept is brilliantly simple: Place a refrigerator in a public, accessible location, allow anyone to donate surplus food and let those in need take what they require. Open daily from 7 am to 8 pm, these fridges accept sealed, fresh, and wholesome items. To ensure safety, strict guidelines are in place: Only packaged or freshly cooked food is allowed, while raw meat, seafood, eggs, alcohol, and half-eaten meals are strictly prohibited. The focus is on ensuring that generosity meets safety without compromise.

In addition to food donations, the initiative also features a charity counter right next to the fridge. Here, residents can donate books, toys, clothes and other essential items for those in need. A register is meticulously maintained for transparency, while a security guard oversees the process to ensure that both food and other donated goods remain in proper condition and are not misused.

In Kaveri Rangan Nagar, it’s a full-blown community affair. The fridge was set up with the active involvement of Dr Sulaikha, a gynaecologist and daughter of social activist MD Ghani. Ghani, who dedicated his life to improving local infrastructure, left behind a legacy of community service that Dr Sulaikha now honours.

In one modest home on KK Salai, a family has generously provided a portion of their premises to house the refrigerator and manage its daily upkeep. Local businesses, too, have thrown in their support; a nearby hotel contributes six breakfast packets every morning, while residents routinely drop off lunch boxes, biscuits, and even occasional sweet treats.