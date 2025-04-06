Saving lives through sweat and blood

VILLUPURAM: Rushing through the hospital corridors following a friend’s desperate call, S Chandru Kumar realised the value of blood. Ahead of a crucial surgery of his friend’s mother, he was happy that he could donate blood for her.

Back in 2019, this moment marked the start of an impressive initiative that gave birth to volunteer group which was determined to make a difference, one pint at a time. In less than a decade, they have facilitated blood donation drives reaching over 4,000 people across the state while evolving into the Manitham Kaapom Trust.

“My intention to do social service began after my first blood donation. Following this, I decided to team up with my friends to organise donations. Currently, we have 60 core members in our team,” the 35-year-old hailing from Vikravandi taluk said.

Before establishing Manitham Kaapom, Kumar’s father, a vegetable seller at Koyambedu market in Chennai, was facing challenges with surplus vegetables owing to low sales during the pandemic. Kumar stepped in to make sure that these vegetables were distributed to those in need in his village, reinforcing his commitment to community welfare.

One of the trust’s remarkable achievements has been facilitating blood donations for individuals with the ‘Bombay blood’ group, also known as the HH blood group. This rare phenotype lacks the H antigen, making it incompatible with the commonly found ABO blood types. It is found in about 1 in 10,000 individuals in India. The trust has sourced this rare blood type for four patients in the last six years, even recently for a case in Ariyalur.