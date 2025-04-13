Human milk Bank proves to be big boon to vulnerable infants in Andhra

TIRUPATI: The one year old Rotary Human Milk Bank at the Government Maternity Hospital in Tirupati is not only providing a lifeline to vulnerable newborns but also offering significant health benefits to lactating women who choose to donate their surplus breast milk.
Beyond the life-sustaining nourishment provided to infants in need, donating breast milk has been linked to several positive health outcomes for lactating mothers. Mothers who participate in milk donation programmes often express immense joy and fulfilment, as their surplus milk helps save fragile newborns.
“We encourage lactating mothers with surplus milk to come forward. So far, postnatal women are coming forward through sensitisation activities conducted by our hospital doctors and nurses,” said Dr G Partha Sarathi, Superintendent of the Government Maternity Hospital.
“The safety of the donated milk is paramount. Potential donors undergo standard screening tests conducted globally for lactating mothers, including tests for HIV, Hepatitis C (HCV), and Hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg). These tests are often conducted when the mother is admitted to the hospital for delivery,” Dr Partha Sarathi aid to TNIE.
The Rotary Club of Tirupati sponsored the Human Milk Bank at the maternity hospital, at a cost of Rs 35 lakh, besides taking up the responsibility of its maintenance.
The bank has successfully completed its first year, supporting postnatal mothers who donate milk to feed not only their own babies but also newborns of other mothers. The Rotary regularly provides dry fruit packets to milk donor mothers at the milk bank.
The bank is run with advanced equipment, including milk analysers following high standards of hygiene. Four staff nurses work round the clock to support postnatal mothers. The Rotary Milk Bank provides 30 ml of breast milk a day to fragile newborns whose mothers are unable to feed them due to health complications or lack of lactation.
A milk donor, Rajeswari, shared, “As a mother, it’s a God’s gift to me. Donating milk to nourish another child is priceless.” This initiative not only addresses the critical need for breast milk for vulnerable newborns but also empowers motherhood through the numerous health and emotional benefits associated with this act of generosity,” she emphasised.
Speaking to TNIE, Rotary Mother and Child Care Wing Chairman Tenkayala Damodaram said, “Providing free breast milk to the newborns by other mothers with surplus milk is a meaningful contribution, emphasising the profound impact they can have on the lives of the newborns and the positive ripple effects on their own well-being.”
Over the last one year, the mothers donated 247.374 litres of milk through the Human Milk Bank, and 243.225 litres were distributed to newborns. A total of 1,806 mothers donated their milk, benefitting 3,475 newborn newborns, he revealed, sharing the bank’s service data from the past year.