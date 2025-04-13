Human milk Bank proves to be big boon to vulnerable infants in Andhra

TIRUPATI: The one year old Rotary Human Milk Bank at the Government Maternity Hospital in Tirupati is not only providing a lifeline to vulnerable newborns but also offering significant health benefits to lactating women who choose to donate their surplus breast milk.

Beyond the life-sustaining nourishment provided to infants in need, donating breast milk has been linked to several positive health outcomes for lactating mothers. Mothers who participate in milk donation programmes often express immense joy and fulfilment, as their surplus milk helps save fragile newborns.

“We encourage lactating mothers with surplus milk to come forward. So far, postnatal women are coming forward through sensitisation activities conducted by our hospital doctors and nurses,” said Dr G Partha Sarathi, Superintendent of the Government Maternity Hospital.

“The safety of the donated milk is paramount. Potential donors undergo standard screening tests conducted globally for lactating mothers, including tests for HIV, Hepatitis C (HCV), and Hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg). These tests are often conducted when the mother is admitted to the hospital for delivery,” Dr Partha Sarathi aid to TNIE.

The Rotary Club of Tirupati sponsored the Human Milk Bank at the maternity hospital, at a cost of Rs 35 lakh, besides taking up the responsibility of its maintenance.