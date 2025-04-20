Andhra head constable Telukula Rama Rao becomes a guardian angel for orphans, the unclaimed

SRIKAKULAM: Head Constable Telukula Rama Rao of Itchapuram police station has been tirelessly serving the poor and orphaned for years, showcasing extraordinary compassion and dedication.

Born in Bellupatiya village in Mandasa mandal, Rama Rao initially missed out on a government teaching post in 1998 but found a new calling in the police department. Despite his official duties, he has taken it upon himself to perform last rites for unclaimed and orphaned dead bodies, spending his own money to ensure they receive a dignified farewell. Over the years, he has conducted funerals for 55 such individuals in the Itchapuram area.

Rama Rao’s selflessness extends beyond death; he has been providing financial aid to orphaned children for their education, adopting them in a sense, and even arranged marriages for four orphaned children. His kindness knows no bounds, as he distributes essentials like blankets, umbrellas, and towels to orphans and beggars at public places, including APSRTC bus complexes and railway stations. Furthermore, he serves food to poor patients at government hospitals and organises meals for orphans on occasions like the 11th-day rituals (Dasadina Karma).

What makes Rama Rao’s story even more remarkable is that he receives no financial help from anyone for these noble deeds. His family, including his wife, stands behind him, offering encouragement and support. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rama Rao continued his mission, performing last rites for abandoned individuals, ensuring they weren’t alone in their final moments. His actions highlight the profound impact of individual kindness.