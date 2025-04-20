Engineer on a mission to keep Sahi Jata alive

PURI: Colourful and immersive is how people define Puri’s Sahi Jata (or Sahi Jatra), an endangered form of open air narrative theatre that centres around Ramayana. But for Bhanu Prasad Mohapatra, it is not just a portrayal of an 800-year-old cultural tradition but an emotion. While the responsibility of carrying forward the tradition of Sahi Jata is primarily shouldered by young men of Puri, 29-year-old Bhanu is among the few who walk the extra mile for enriching this intangible heritage by adding new elements to it.

Every year, during the month of Chaitra (beginning Ram Navami), youths of eight Sahis (ancient streets) get together and engage in dramatic retelling of episodes of Ramayana, from birth of Lord Ram to the killing of demon king Ravana. A software engineer by profession at Bengaluru, Bhanu shifts to work-from-home for a month before Ram Navami and comes back to his hometown Puri to take part in Sahi Jata. But his involvement is not only limited to just essaying a mythological character. Every year, he brings a new element to Sahi Jata by telling an untold or a lesser known story of Ramayana.

This year, Bhanu portrayed Ekadasha-Mukhi Hanuman or the 11-faced Hanuman (Mahavira). “This episode/character is not widely told, there is not much documented evidence. In fact, I found reference of Ekadasha-Mukhi Hanuman in a Sanskrit sloka which helped me learn more about this particular avatar of Him. On the day of Chaitra Purnima, Hanuman had taken the form of Ekadasha Hanuman following the orders of Shri Ram to kill Mahiravana (son of demon king Ravana)’s son Kalkarmukha, an 11-faced demon,” he explained.