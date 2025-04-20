Heartbeat away from healing in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A harrowing struggle unfolded in mid-2017 as the clock relentlessly ticked away. A spotted deer, desperate and exhausted, was trapped in the depths of a well, its fate hanging by a fragile thread.

Four agonising days passed, each minute marked by the chilling realisation that the animal was on the brink of death. As despair loomed, the forest department staff felt the heavy weight of helplessness.

Dr K Saravanan burst onto the scene when all hope seemed lost, igniting a spark of hope amid the darkness. He sprang into action with a heart full of resolve, performing CPR fiercely.

Within an hour, in a twist of fate that defied expectations, the deer began to recover, its life restored against all odds. This rescue ignited a fervent mission within Saravanan to empower others with the skills necessary to respond to emergencies.

Dr Saravanan, founder and trustee of the First Heart Foundations Network, has been at the forefront of this mission for the last seven years. Alongside a passionate team of like-minded individuals, he has become a beacon of hope in Coimbatore, training volunteers to be first responders and raising awareness about the critical need for life-saving skills. “Anything can happen to anyone at any time,” he asserts. “But the question is, are we prepared to face it?”

The urgency of this question resonates deeply within Saravanan’s vision. He believes everyone should strive to become a first responder, equipped with the knowledge and training necessary to act in moments of crisis.

With a diverse curriculum that includes fire safety, first aid, chemical spillage response, defensive driving, and around 78 topics necessary to become a subject matter expert in this field—including disaster management, crowd management, life-saving training, rescue operations, animal rescue, and road safety rescues—the organisation is determined to create a community that can handle emergencies.

Additionally, it is a government-approved body training women employees on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) in workplaces.