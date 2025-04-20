Riding waves, turning tides in Chennai

CHENNAI: Even before the first ray of sunlight spills orange light over the waves, Sathish Kumar (52), a fisherman, is busy lifting up young kids from the nearby fishing hamlets and plopping them on paddleboards. Slowly, they head to the waters, gracefully sliding across the waves.

Early morning strollers along the shores of Tiruvottiyur beach or Marina beach can spot Sathish patiently guiding his loyal band of students step by step. Standup paddling (SUP), still relatively new to India, is a water sport where a person balances on a large, stable board and uses a paddle to move across the water.

Unlike surfing, which involves catching and riding waves, SUP is typically done on calm waters like lakes, rivers or gentle beaches. The focus is on balance and paddling, making it easier for beginners to pick up, especially children and those with no background in swimming or water sports.

Sathish, the first person in the world to travel from India to Sri Lanka and back on a standup paddleboard in just 10 hours, set up the SUP Marina Club in 2016 to train students from the fishing community in the sport.

Born and raised in Triplicane, Chennai, Sathish grew up fascinated by the ocean. His father worked at a bank and his mother is a homemaker. During his college days in Puducherry, he joined the Naval NCC, deepening his love for the sea.

He excelled in boat pulling competitions and participated in several trainings conducted by the Army and Navy, including a month-long training as cadet captain aboard the INS Gomati, an Indian Navy warship in Mumbai, and parasailing training conducted by the Indian army in Puducherry. When it came time to choose a profession, Sathish turned to the sea again, choosing fishing as his livelihood.