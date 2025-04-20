Symphony of stone, words in Tamil Nadu

DINDIGUL: Beneath our feet lies a hidden world, waiting to be explored — layered in dust, myth, and memories. From stories of the Red Sea parting for the Jews to the legend of Cleopatra, archaeology has always sought to uncover the truth behind such tales. For archaeologists, the ground is not just dirt — it’s a story waiting to be told.

V Narayanan Moorthy (65), from K Velur near Palani in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul district, is on a pursuit of truth. As one of the most passionate epigraphists and archaeologists in the state, he has been exploring ancient sites, and sharing his knowledge, for over 40 years.

Moorthy has helped discover more than 700 stone inscriptions, 30 megalithic sites, and 20 rock art locations across Tamil Nadu. Even after retiring from his job at a public sector bank in 2022, he continues his search for forgotten pieces of history.

Moorthy’s interest in ancient history began with his family. He says, “While my father, Venkatachalam, a forest ranger, took me to many forest areas during my childhood, my grandfather Azhagar, a forest guard, read ancient manuscripts and gave spiritual talks in village centres. This sparked my curiosity.”

However, learning epigraphy was not easy. Many experts in Chennai were unwilling to help. But his determination paid off when he met Natana Kasinathan, a well-known historian and former director of the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department. Kasinathan became his mentor and taught him how to read and date inscriptions.

With this knowledge, Moorthy began exploring the whole of Tamil Nadu, supported by Kasinathan and other historians and college lecturers from Cuddalore, Udumalaipet, Dindigul, and Madurai.