Symphony of stone, words in Tamil Nadu

DINDIGUL: Beneath our feet lies a hidden world, waiting to be explored — layered in dust, myth, and memories. From stories of the Red Sea parting for the Jews to the legend of Cleopatra, archaeology has always sought to uncover the truth behind such tales. For archaeologists, the ground is not just dirt — it’s a story waiting to be told.
V Narayanan Moorthy (65), from K Velur near Palani in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul district, is on a pursuit of truth. As one of the most passionate epigraphists and archaeologists in the state, he has been exploring ancient sites, and sharing his knowledge, for over 40 years.
Moorthy has helped discover more than 700 stone inscriptions, 30 megalithic sites, and 20 rock art locations across Tamil Nadu. Even after retiring from his job at a public sector bank in 2022, he continues his search for forgotten pieces of history.
Moorthy’s interest in ancient history began with his family. He says, “While my father, Venkatachalam, a forest ranger, took me to many forest areas during my childhood, my grandfather Azhagar, a forest guard, read ancient manuscripts and gave spiritual talks in village centres. This sparked my curiosity.”
However, learning epigraphy was not easy. Many experts in Chennai were unwilling to help. But his determination paid off when he met Natana Kasinathan, a well-known historian and former director of the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department. Kasinathan became his mentor and taught him how to read and date inscriptions.
With this knowledge, Moorthy began exploring the whole of Tamil Nadu, supported by Kasinathan and other historians and college lecturers from Cuddalore, Udumalaipet, Dindigul, and Madurai.
One of his proudest discoveries is the cupules at Balasamudram, near Palani. Around 191 of these small, round carvings on rocks were found in a paddy field and are believed to be over 2 lakh years old, dating back to the Homo erectus period, according to Romain Simenel, a French anthropologist.
Moorthy said, “Cupules are the earliest known form of prehistoric art. They are artificially made deep impressions on rock surfaces that resemble the shape of an inverse spherical cap or dome. They were created by direct percussion using stone tools, such as hand-held hammerstones, on vertical, sloping, or horizontal rock surfaces.”
Over the years, Moorthy has also completed several degrees, including an MA in Tamil, an MA in Archaeology, and diplomas in Urdu and Sanskrit. He has also taught epigraphy to over 120 students for the past 15 years in Dindigul. He said, “It is crucial to understand the history, culture, and language of our country. Epigraphy allows us to decipher and interpret ancient inscriptions, which serve as primary sources for historical research.”
Many of his students have made their own discoveries. One student, Kaleeswari, an MA (Phil) student from Palaniandavar Arts and Science College found an old inscription in a temple in Kozhumam and informed the temple authorities and Moorthy, who went there and found that it was an 800-year-old inscription from the Veeracholan reign. Another, Gerald Miller, a 28-year-old farm worker discovered a megalithic site while working on farmland.
Moorthy strongly believes that epigraphy, the study and interpretation of ancient inscriptions is key to understanding ancient languages, rulers, and cultures.
“Learning to read inscriptions takes just 12 to 18 months,” he says. “But what you uncover can last forever.”
